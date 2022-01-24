This Chennai Auto Driver Has Impressed Anand Mahindra, Says He’s A Professor Of Management

Anna Durai who’s doing this since 2012, has given over 40 speeches at company workplaces and seven TED talks

It’s a identified proven fact that Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, by no means misses a possibility to understand good enterprise expertise, be it in any area, or at any degree. And lately, a Chennai auto-rickshaw driver has managed to impress the enterprise tycoon along with his innate buyer administration expertise. Anna Durai drives an auto, which is provided with free Wifi, newspapers, magazines, refreshments, and a spread of digital devices to maintain his prospects entertained. And all that is supplied without cost, simply to present his prospects the very best expertise potential.

His enterprise expertise have completely impressed Anand Mahindra, who not solely shared his story, coated by The Better India, on his social media deal with but in addition referred to as him a Professor of Management. In his submit Mahindra mentioned, “If MBA students spent a day with him, it would be a compressed course in Customer Experience Management. This man’s not only an auto driver… he’s a Professor of Management”.

Durai replied to the tweet saying: “Honoured to see this message sir, thank you.”

In addition to magazines and refreshments, his auto additionally has an iPad Pro, a laptop computer, AWS Deep Lens, Amazon Echo, and Google Nest, which can be utilized by prospects whereas travelling in his auto. When requested why he is taken such an strategy he mentioned, “My customer is my real god. I am able to eat using the money I earn from my customers.” Durai, says he by no means deliberate to drive an auto for a residing, somewhat he wished to be a businessman, however needed to take this job out of necessity. But now he says that he loves his job. In reality, Anna Durai provides that the scenario has reversed for him, as a substitute of him ready for patrons, now prospects wait to experience in his car, generally even for hours.

In addition to magazines and refreshments, his auto additionally has an iPad Pro, a laptop computer, AWS Deep Lens, Amazon Echo, and Google Nest

Anna Durai has been driving his distinctive auto in Chennai since 2012 and has already change into an web sensation and a motivational speaker. He has over 10,000 followers on Facebook, and he has given 40 speeches at company workplaces and 7 TED talks. In reality, Durai, who’s a category 12 dropout, has addressed workers of Vodofone, Hyundai, Royal Enfield, Danfoss and Gamesa. He additionally presents free rides to academics, who he believes do the noblest service. Now after the pandemic, he additionally presents free rides to sanitisations employees, nurses, and docs.

Anand Mahindra had additionally tagged Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Electric saying “Let’s learn from him.” To which Mishra replied “Indeed Anand Mahindra this is customer-centric innovation at its best! We @MahindraElctrc are keen to collaborate, learn and scale this mindset Anna Durai (@Amazingauto5758).”

Next, Anna Durai is planning to maneuver to electrical mobility, and has even bought a Piaggio Ape E-City electrical passenger three-wheeler

Right now, in response to Anna Durai’s social media deal with, is transferring to electrical mobility, and has even bought a Piaggio Ape E-City electrical passenger three-wheeler.

