This city makes helmets mandatory for govt, semi-govt staffers

The district administration of Pune has made sporting helmets obligatory for presidency and semi-government officers whereas they commute to work on their two-wheelers. The order can be carried out from Monday. Sensitisation and consciousness programmes may even be carried out at varied authorities places of work.

The order has been issued by Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh who stated the usage of helmet is obligatory for the staffers utilizing two-wheelers to go to the federal government and semi-government places of work, the places of work of assorted native our bodies, municipal firms, municipal councils, faculties, colleges and all authorities institutions within the district. The use of helmets is obligatory for two-wheeler drivers in addition to pillion riders below the Motor Vehicles Act.

(Also learn | How to choose the best motorcycle helmet)

An official assertion talked about these failing to adjust to the order can be penalised as per the provisions of the Act. According to a report by PTI, Deshmukh stated the helmet order is supposed just for authorities and semi-government staff. “The Maharashtra transport division commissioner has issued a round (in regards to the helmet rule) and addressed it to the regional transport officer (RTO). It is being carried out with the assistance of district collectorates,” he stated.

Through this rule, the officers need to unfold consciousness and inculcate the behavior of sporting helmets among the many workers at authorities and semi-government places of work and institutions, stated the district collector. “This is the first-of-its-kind order issued for all of the state authorities and semi-government staff. We will now begin an consciousness initiative from these places of work. We will insist that the workers ought to use helmets as a behavior,” added Deshmukh.

(Also learn | How to choose the right helmet for you)

In some institutions, just like the police commissioner’s workplace and defence institutions, utilizing helmets is already obligatory. Regional Transport Officer Ajit Shinde stated the preliminary focus is on authorities and semi-government places of work and institutions, the place workers can be sensitised about the usage of helmets. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rahul Shrirame stated the district collectorate’s order is barely pertaining to the federal government places of work and to not the widespread public.

First Published Date: