This country calls time on the ‘war on drugs’

“It is time to accept that the war on drugs has been a complete failure,” Colombian President Gustavo Petro introduced throughout his inauguration festivities earlier this month, commenting on a invoice his administration just lately offered to legalize leisure marijuana to Congress.

To this present day, the Colombian state faces challenges over management of its territory by a wide range of prison actors, from former left-wing guerrillas and paramilitaries to narco-cartels and arranged crime syndicates. Drug trafficking is a robust income for these outlaws, and over the previous 50 years public authorities have pushed a prohibitionist agenda, banning the commerce and consumption of medication with the intention to hit the criminals of their pockets. But the stream of unlawful medication by no means ceased.

“We will never achieve peace in Colombia until we regulate drug trafficking,” stated Senator Gustavo Bolivar, one of many signatories of the brand new invoice and an in depth ally of the brand new president.

“Not even the United States, with all their might and money, could win the war on drugs… Right now, Colombia produces more drugs than when Pablo Escobar was alive, there are more consumers, more farmers. The drug trade is growing despite the money we invest in fighting it, and the thousands of deaths we suffer,” stated Bolivar, who just lately traveled to Colorado for a firsthand take a look at the financial advantages of legalizing weed.

In an interview, Bolivar instructed CNN it was hypocritical of the United States to legalize marijuana at residence, and supporting drug wars overseas similar to in Colombia, the place Washington sends hundreds of thousands of {dollars} yearly to arm and practice Colombian forces of their battle towards the cartels.

A brand new era of Colombian leaders

The marketing campaign to legalize weed in Colombia unites left-wing senators like Bolivar with civil society organizations and deep-pocketed international traders, and has acquired a lift over the past 12 months from the nation’s altering politics, with Petro ascending to the presidency and progressive events now a majority in Colombian congress.

“We saw the legalization of adult-use recreational two, three, or four years down the line… but now we’re hoping for this year,” stated Luis Merchan, a Colombian businessman who’s the CEO of Flora Growth, a Toronto-based firm that’s investing in Colombian marijuana from medical hashish to textile hemp.

The campaigners who’ve demanded this shift for years agree.

“We think now the time is ripe to do it,” says Luis Felipe Ruiz, an investigator at Colombia’s NGO Dejusticia, which helps decriminalizing medication and has documented the conflict on medication for years. Drug trafficking is the highest reason for detention in Colombia and, based on the Colombian Justice Ministry, 13% of the nation’s detainees are serving a sentence associated to the drug commerce. Ruiz argues that one of many advantages of legalizing marijuana would even be reducing the jail inhabitants within the nation.

“There’s a large part of the political world that is ready to have a debate on legalizing marijuana and, frankly, taking away the stigma against cannabis is already a great victory for us,” Ruiz instructed CNN.

Those who oppose legalization hail from the conservative proper and consider the shift would simply make drug abuse simpler. Former President Alvaro Uribe, a political mentor of Petro’s predecessor Ivan Duque and the principle exponent of conservativism within the nation, tweeted in 2020 that “recreational marijuana leads to other drugs, alters the neurons, the consumer reaches states of alienation, loses control over his decisions, which is the loss of his freedom,” celebrating when a earlier venture to legalize weed was blocked in Congress.

Illegal agriculture

Historically, marijuana in Colombia is grown by small-scale farmers who can not afford the pharmaceutical licenses required to supply medical hashish, in order that they promote their product to drug cartels.

The invoice offered to Congress might enable these small-scale farmers, most of them based mostly in chronically underdeveloped rural areas of Colombia, to lastly enter the authorized market.

COCCAM, a confederation of coca, marijuana and poppy growers that works as a lobbying group for illicit farmers, estimates that as much as 3,000 households rely on unlawful marijuana as a important supply of their revenue, largely within the southwestern division of Cauca. In most circumstances, these farmers stay in remoted rural areas which are hours away from the closest paved street.

Compared to authorized agricultural merchandise like fruit and greens, marijuana and coca leaves do not spoil for days and promote at the next worth per kilogram. They even have the benefit of rising all-year spherical, whereas most crops give a harvest just a few months a 12 months.

Because of Colombia’s historic function, legalizing leisure use could be an immense cultural shift — and maybe a supply of pleasure, Marchan stated.

“It would be not only a source of pride for someone like me for what was frowned upon: I have been in business for a number of decades and when somebody learns that I’m from Colombia you always get the ‘ahh,’ that weird look,” he stated.

Legal cocaine?

Bolivar, the senator, believes the Colombian regulatory system will, ultimately, comply with the identical path by legalizing not solely marijuana however even cocaine — essentially the most profitable supply of revenue for the cartels.

Drafting numbers on an unlawful market isn’t a precise science, but a 2016 study from the Colombian government estimated that drug trafficking — the move of unlawful medication, largely cocaine, that’s produced in Colombia and offered in worldwide markets from Europe, to North America, to Asia — was value as much as 3.8% of the Colombian GDP or $7.5 million on the time.

In comparability, unlawful drug consumption — meant because the medication which are consumed illegally in Colombia and the place marijuana performs a bigger function — was value 0.75% of the Colombian GDP — $2.18 million.

“Marijuana is small change in the drug business. The big money that the cartels are making, and the lion’s share of the problem, is called cocaine. And people in Colombia and Mexico will continue to die as long as we look at the problem with hypocrisy,” Bolivar instructed CNN.

He envisions a community of state-regulated dispensaries the place cocaine could possibly be offered beneath medical prescription, and regional agreements throughout different drug producing nations. The three largest producers of cocaine on this planet — Bolivia, Colombia, and Peru — are all at the moment dominated by ideologically aligned, left-wing leaders. Bolivia has a thriving authorized market of coca byproducts, largely dry leaves which are chewed by the indigenous inhabitants and already in 2012 , the governments of Bolivia and Colombia pushed for a regional re-thinking of drug insurance policies in multilateral conferences.

“We could for example make a small treaty in our countries to modify the 1961 Convention on Narcotic Drugs and plant the first flag of legalization in the world; other countries may follow,” the senator stated.

But earlier than worldwide treaties are rewritten, Colombia would possibly nonetheless have a authorized battle forward of it. As it stands, the Colombian constitution explicitly forbids utilizing narcotic medication with out medical prescription; so even when Congress handed a regulation legalizing leisure marijuana, it could possibly be deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

An enchantment to get rid of that article has already began by one other lawmaker, Congressman Juan Carlos Losada.

“It’s a two-front battle. Our legalizing bill in Congress, and the appeal by Losada to the constitutional court. Whichever comes first we will support it, because this country needs peace,” stated Bolivar.