This cute cow enjoys rain falling on its face. Watch adorable animal video

There are a number of movies of animals on the Internet that may make proper about anybody’s day slightly bit brighter. But solely a few of these movies are emotional as effectively as a result of there are some again tales associated to it. Just like this one video of a cow that has gone massively viral on Instagram due to how the cow had been rescued as within the calf. The video exhibits the cow having fun with some rain falling on his face.

It was posted on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Evan, previously considered a ‘waste product’ of the dairy industry, came to Farm Sanctuary as a sickly calf. Once he was healthy, he made the journey to his wonderful forever home at @jpfarmanimalsanctuary—where he has the freedom and safety to simply enjoy the feeling of fresh rain on his face.”

The video has been posted on Instagram on the official web page of Farm Sanctuary whose bio mentions that they work for the “Rescue, education and advocacy for farm animals.” The video is so solely candy that it has made a number of netizens fairly emotional and even managed to place a smile on their faces. This video is probably to have the identical impact on you as effectively.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 15 and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease praising the sanctuary for the whole lot that it does and the gorgeous day that the cow lastly will get to see. It has additionally obtained greater than 3.5 million views on it up to now.

An Instagram person wrote, “This video is so very special. What it represents: freedom, life, peace and safety for this cow….. It’s really quite beautiful. Beautifully captured on film. Wow. I wish all cattle farm animals experienced this kind of life. Thank you for all you do.” “Cows are such sensitive, gentle, peaceful beings. Animal agriculture has to end. These magnificent creatures should never know fear or suffering,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “Living the life he deserves.”

What are your ideas on this video of the lovable cow?