This cute kitten looks like a loaf of bread within seconds. Watch to know how

If you’re an fanatic for cat and kitten movies, then you’re absolutely in the suitable place. The Internet hardly ever has a dearth of those cute kitten movies. And this video that has just lately been shared on Reddit can function a great instance for that. This video entails a cute kitten abruptly ‘transforming’ right into a loaf of bread and is assured to depart you with a smile in your face.

The video opens to indicate a cute little ginger kitten sitting on high of a desk. And true to any cute pet’s “If I fits, I sits” idea, the kitty additionally steps right into a container that’s proper subsequent to it. Within a couple of moments of this, viewers get to watch that the kitten suits proper into this container that makes it appear to be it’s only a loaf of bread and never an precise kitten.

This cat video that’s equal elements cute and hilarious was shared on Reddit with a caption that reads, “How to become loaf.” This video was shared on the subReddit named r/cats. And there’s a good likelihood that one single take a look at this cute cat video can positively make your day, identical to it has made a number of netizens’.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Reddit round 21 hours in the past. It has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who love cats and kittens. It has additionally acquired greater than 6,400 upvotes on it to date.

A Reddit person hilariously requested, “Given the colour, does that make it gingerbread?” “ love how it instantly becomes sleepy hahaha,” noticed one other. A 3rd Reddit person posted, “Proof that kitties are 99% liquid and 1% floof.”

What are your ideas on this Reddit video that entails a cute kitten?