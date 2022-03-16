This Delhi Metro employee travelled to 254 stations covering 348 kms. Here’s why

A publish shared on-line a few man travelling to 254 stations masking 348 kms to create a world record has created buzz on-line. There is an opportunity that this uncommon report will depart you shocked too. The report is created by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) worker Prafull Singh.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took to Twitter to share about this achievement. “DMRC employee Prafull Singh has entered into the Guinness World Records (GWR) for recording the ‘Fastest time to travel to all Metro stations’. This makes him the first person to travel to 254 stations covering 348 kms in just 16 hrs 2 minutes. DMRC family is proud of Prafull’s feat,” they wrote. The share is full with a picture of the person holding the certificates that he obtained from GWR for finishing the feat.

— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) March 15, 2022

