This dog is a hide-and-seek ‘master’. Can you spot it in this hilarious video?

As kids, most people should have performed the fantastic sport of hide-and-seek. There are additionally a couple of who have been so good on the sport that they have been thought-about as masters by their friends. Just like this lovely doggo who belongs to the identical class too – and we’re positive nobody will oppose to calling the pooch an skilled. Shared on Reddit, this can be a video which will depart you chuckling.

“The hide and seek master,” reads the caption with which the video was shared. The clip opens to indicate a canine hiding behind a curtain. However, the pooch just isn’t conserving itself hidden in a means you’ll count on it to. Rather, the pooch’s face is simply coated with the curtain. May be the doggo is a agency believer of “If I can’t see them, they can’t see me” philosophy. Whatever the case it, it’s certainly working as many netizens shared how they can’t see the pooch. Do you assume that too?

Take a look on the adorably sweet video:

The video, since being shared three days in the past, has gathered greater than 15,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up numerous feedback.

“Where’s the good boi? I just see curtains wearing a bandana,” joked a Redditor. “Exactly! Me too! I wonder where he could be hiding….,” shared one other whereas replying. “So we’re just posting videos of flowing curtains now?” commented a 3rd. “Me so tricky…I can’t see dem, so dey can’t see me!” posted a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video of the canine?