This doggo has a pet cat of his own? Watch adorable animal video

Despite what a number of cartoons have portrayed it to be, canines and cats may be buddies as a rule. And the individuals who occur to have each of those lovable creatures at residence, can undoubtedly vouch for the reality behind this as they’re identified to be fairly good buddies as properly. Just this truth has been proved proper on this video that has lately been shared on Reddit and gone viral.

The video opens to indicate an lovable pooch and a cute feline sitting subsequent to one another in an out of doors setting. They may be seen sitting on some grass and having fun with the corporate of one another as they’ve some moments of candy bonding shared between themselves. The canine may be seen lovingly licking the lovable cat and grooming it.

The catto will also be seen having fun with this second and letting the canine lick it as a lot as he desires. This lovable video was shared on the subReddit that’s named r/CatsWithDogs. It was shared on the social media platform with a caption that reads, “My dog and his cat.” The caption very aptly captures the emotion between the 2 animals that one can simply observe on this video.

Take a take a look at the video proper right here:

The video was shared on Reddit greater than 23 hours in the past, and has thus far obtained greater than 1,300 upvotes on it. The candy video of the cat and canine being buddies has additionally prompted a number of Reddit customers to put up some feedback.

An particular person wrote, “It kinda looks like the cat is still up in the air about this arrangement. Free baths – good, whether I want them or not – bad.” The unique poster additionally took to the feedback part in an effort to write, “I love them both.” A 3rd individual commented, “That’s one chill cat.”

What are your ideas on this stunning friendship between the canine and the cat?