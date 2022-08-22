This dog’s mom treats him with a homemade fancy meal. Watch

Pet mother and father are at all times excited to provide treats to their canines and cats to cheer them up. Mango, an lovable Golden Retriever canine, was craving some fancy meals. That is when the pooch’s human granted his want and made him doggo-friendly ‘Aloo Tikkis.’ The video that captures this second was posted on Instagram and has additionally created a buzz.

The video was posted on the Instagram web page named mangothehappydoggo, which is devoted to a Golden Retriever named Mango. According to the canine’s Instagram bio, he’s a ‘Pawfessional toy destructor’, ‘Official style grasp of momma’s cooking’ and is on Instagram to affect pet food. “Do you think I am spoilt, or I deserve so much love?” learn the caption accompanying the video with a number of hashtags, together with #homemadedogfood #dogfoodrecipe, and #dogfoodie.

The video opens to point out Mango with a textual content insert saying, “What happened when I told mom I want a fancy snack.” As the video progresses, his mother makes dog-friendly ‘Aloo Tikkis’ utilizing boiled, mashed potatoes, chickpeas, tofu, and cumin seeds. She prepares the dish and feeds it to Mango with love. The video ends with the message asking the viewers to absorb pets provided that they’re keen to deal with them like their very own household.

Watch the video right here:

Since being shared 4 weeks in the past, the video has garnered over 75,000 likes. It has additionally acquired a number of feedback.

“Baby is on high protein and high carbs,” wrote a person with a number of emoticons. “Definitely deserves every inch of love and more,” commented one other with coronary heart emoticons. “I totally agree with the last statement. Bring them home only if you are ready to treat them like family members,” posted a 3rd.