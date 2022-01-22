This election must deal with the increasing inequalities in our community

Twenty-one years in the past, as John Howard ready for a federal election, he was understandably involved that quickly rising petrol costs would jeopardise his probability for a 3rd time period as prime minister.

As Mr Howard stated recently together with his attribute cut-through: “The most sensitive part of the political anatomy is the hip-pocket nerve.”

“And the hip-pocket nerve, via higher petrol prices, had really asserted itself right at the beginning of 2001. The public, not just in the bush but all around the place, began to blame the government.”

As Prime Minister Scott Morrison prepares to face voters in just some months, he may care to mirror on how that good previous Australian hip-pocket nerve is faring. Because, regardless of Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s bullish pronouncements in regards to the state of the economic system, many Australians are feeling the pinch.

The fast unfold of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 into all segments of our group has undermined consumers’ confidence within the financial outlook, their skill to afford important gadgets, or plan their monetary future. Despite Australian households saving considerably throughout the pandemic, the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Index of Consumer Sentiment has recorded a cautiously destructive temper in regards to the path forward.