This EV maker records over 2900% YoY growth in January 2022

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility mentioned that it has recorded a Year-on-Year progress of two,963% as in comparison with January 2021.

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility, the producer of the electrical two-wheelers model ‘Joy e-bike’ introduced that it has managed to promote 3,951 models of EVs in January 2022.

The firm added that it has recorded a Year-on-Year progress of two,963% as in comparison with January 2021 as within the corresponding month final yr it had solely offered 129 models of EVs.

In phrases of Year-to-Date (YTD) 2021-22 efficiency, the corporate had offered over 21,000 models of electrical two-wheelers (21,327 models). Also, it goals to achieve 30,000 models by the tip of the present fiscal.

Commenting on the optimistic gross sales efficiency for January 2022, Sheetal Bhalerao, Chief Operations Officer, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, mentioned, “We are overwhelmed on the success of our present market enlargement methods and elated to have received the belief of our shoppers by residing as much as their expectations by the sheer affect of our product high quality and companies.”

While the gross sales of electrical two-wheelers have gone up significantly in the previous couple of months, common ICE automobiles (bikes in addition to scooters) appear to be struggling. Major automakers corresponding to Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield, in addition to HMSI have seen a major drop in gross sales. However, solely Suzuki Motorcycle India has recorded an total gross sales progress of 8% final month.

“As the marketplace for sustainable mobility is rising, we’re receiving a steady uptick in our month-to-month gross sales throughout all our touchpoints. The firm is additional enhancing its product portfolio with the launch of recent high-speed scooter fashions in February 2022 to fulfill the aspiration of next-gen riders. As this yr’s funds provides a giant push to spice up all the EV ecosystem, we’re optimistic that it’s going to increase the customer’s confidence and assist them in switching to electrical automobiles,” Bhalerao added.

