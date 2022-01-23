This five-year-old rescue cat loves getting into the tub to take a bath. Watch

If you’re somebody who loves cat content material or are a cat mother or father, then there’s a probability that you’re conscious how most felines hate taking a shower. This video, nevertheless, reveals such a furry child that’s precisely the alternative. Turns out, this candy pet loves taking a shower.

The video of the cat named Winnie was initially posted on the feline’s Instagram web page. The share, nevertheless, received viral after being re-posted by Instagram’s official web page. “Rub-a-dub-dub, one cat in the tub! Meet Winnie (@showeringkitty), a 5-year-old rescue tabby who goes with the flow. ‘Winnie loves to go into the tub and under the faucet or showerhead,’ says her human Enza. ‘She does this first thing in the morning and calls for me to come and turn on the water, often while I’m still in bed’,” they wrote.

The video reveals a really cute cat having fun with a shower. Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 12 hours in the past. Since being shared, the video has collected greater than 6.6 million views and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish diversified feedback. Just a few additionally shared coronary heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“Not all cats hate water,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Cute,” shared one other. “Cute cat,” posted a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?