‘This is a parent’s worst nightmare’: Caravan fire mum fights for life

A badly burnt new mom who survived a Queensland caravan hearth stays in a crucial situation and has had a number of surgical procedures a day after an emergency caesarean supply.

Tomeka Willis, 20, and her associate Blake Whell, 22, had been within the caravan on a property on Wilbur Street in Logan Central on Monday when it was believed an e-scooter battery began the blaze.

Tomeka Willis, 20, is now a mom of three. Credit:Facebook

After shielding the pregnant Ms Willis from the hearth, Mr Whell died of extreme burns in hospital.

Ms Willis had a caesarean on Tuesday afternoon and gave delivery to the couple’s boy.