‘This is a parent’s worst nightmare’: Caravan fire mum fights for life
A badly burnt new mom who survived a Queensland caravan hearth stays in a crucial situation and has had a number of surgical procedures a day after an emergency caesarean supply.
Tomeka Willis, 20, and her associate Blake Whell, 22, had been within the caravan on a property on Wilbur Street in Logan Central on Monday when it was believed an e-scooter battery began the blaze.
After shielding the pregnant Ms Willis from the hearth, Mr Whell died of extreme burns in hospital.
Ms Willis had a caesarean on Tuesday afternoon and gave delivery to the couple’s boy.
She additionally has two different youngsters – daughters aged three and youthful than one.
Tomeka’s mom Christine Willis was ready for an replace from docs on Wednesday as her daughter remained in a crucial situation.
“This is a parent’s worst nightmare,” she informed Nine News.
“My gut is in a knot not knowing whether my daughter will survive.”
Doctors had been monitoring the mother-of-three as a result of an infection was an enormous threat.
On Tuesday, Mr Whell’s father Lloyd Bickle informed Nine News about his son’s remaining “heroic” act.
“He threw himself over the top of her to save her [his partner], and he took most of the burns,” he stated.