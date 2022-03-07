‘This is critical’: Musk pushes for more nuclear power

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has known as for nations to make one other huge change in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The world’s richest man, SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk, has urged Europe to dramatically enhance its use of nuclear energy in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The world effort to impose punishing sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s regime has been difficult by European nations’ reliance on Russian fuel to fill their power wants.

The rejection of Russian fuel will go away an enormous gap – earlier than the invasion, more than a third of the European Union’s fossil fuel consumption was coming from Russian exports.

Even although he runs an electrical automotive firm, Mr Musk called for the United States to increase its oil and gas production on Friday. Today he turned his consideration to Europe.

“Hopefully, it is now extremely obvious that Europe should restart dormant nuclear power stations and increase the power output of existing ones,” he stated.

“This is critical to national and international security. For those who (mistakenly) think this is a radiation risk, pick what you think is the worst location. I will travel there and eat locally grown food on TV.

“I did this in Japan many years ago, shortly after Fukushima. Radiation risk is much, much lower than most people believe.

“Also, nuclear is vastly better for global warming than burning hydrocarbons for energy.”

As talked about, Mr Musk beforehand urged the US to extend its power output as effectively.

“Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil and gas output immediately. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures,” he stated on Friday.

“Obviously this would negatively affect Tesla, but sustainable energy solutions simply cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil and gas exports.”

The subsequent day, he stated rising oil and fuel manufacturing “in the short tem” was “critical”. Otherwise individuals around the globe “will be placed under great duress”.

“This is not a question of money. It is a question of having enough energy to power civilisation,” stated Mr Musk.

Per week in the past, the billionaire responded to requests from Ukraine’s authorities by donating thousands of Starlink satellites to bolster the nation’s broadband companies.

The satellites talk with on-ground person terminals and floor stations, enabling them to offer web entry in distant locations with out the necessity for conventional cables and wiring.

Mr Musk warned Ukrainians to make use of Starlink “with caution”, as Russian forces could potentially target the ground stations. Security specialists have warned Russia has a historical past of utilizing satellite tv for pc communications to trace potential targets.

“Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so the probability of being targeted is high,” Mr Musk stated.

“Turn on Starlink only when needed and place the antenna as far away from people as possible. Place light camouflage over the antenna to avoid visual detection.”