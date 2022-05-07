“This Is False”: Elon Musk Denies Donald Trump “Encouraged” Him To Buy Twitter

Elon Musk has known as the report “false”.

Washington:

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has rubbished a report by a US every day that claimed former President Donald Trump, who has been completely banned from Twitter, “encouraged” him to purchase the micro-blogging web site. Mr Musk has known as the report “false”.

The report within the New York Post quoted Devin Nunes, the CEO of Donald Trump’s personal social media app Truth Social, as saying that the previous president “encouraged Elon Musk to buy it (Twitter) because someone has to take on these tech tyrants.”

When the US every day shared its story on Twitter, Elon Musk replied, “This is false. I have had no communication, directly or indirectly, with [Donald] Trump, who has publicly stated that he will be exclusively on Truth Social”.

This is fake. I’ve had no communication, instantly or not directly, with Trump, who has publicly said that he shall be solely on Truth Social. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2022

Last month, Elon Musk purchased Twitter in an all-cash deal price $44 billion. The cube started to roll for the deal in early April when the Tesla Boss disclosed that he was Twitter’s largest individual shareholder with 9 percent stake within the firm. Soon he agreed to affix Twitter’s Board however backed out of it inside per week of accepting the provide.

Mr Musk has pitched his Twitter deal as a transfer to guard free speech, accusing the highest executives of the corporate of far-fetched censorship. The SpaceX chief is but to obviously lay out his plans on how he desires to vary Twitter.

Meanwhile, hypothesis swirled whether or not Donald Trump would return to Twitter underneath the brand new management.

The social media platform banned Donald Trump in January 2021, following the violence at US Capitol by his followers.