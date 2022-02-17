This is how Richa Chadha celebrated Random Acts of Kindness Day. Watch video

Random Acts of Kindness Day is well known on February 17 and actor Richa Chadha has posted a candy video to indicate how she celebrated the special occasion two years in the past. Her video, shared on Instagram, will certainly soften your coronary heart. In the clip, Richa Chadha may be seen holding a placard with ‘Free Hugs’ written on it as strangers from all walks of life stroll as much as her and hug her.

The video posted a couple of hours in the past has already been considered over 1.54 lakh instances and has obtained over 23 thousand likes.

The video opens to indicate Richa using on a scooty with a pal. Wearing a white shirt over a t-shirt with a smiley face, blue jeans and yellow sneakers, she is seen holding the placard. Many individuals come over and provides her a hug, together with little women, and an outdated lady.

“Happy Random Acts of Kindness Day! This is how I spent the day two years ago. How are you celebrating it today?” she captioned the video.

Several individuals on Instagram posted feedback showering reward for her type act.

“We are so rich because of your beautiful heart Richa,” commented actor Dia Mirza.

“One of the kazillion reasons why I love this girl,” commented an Instagram consumer. “So proud of you,” mentioned one other.

“Just Richa doing Richer things,” commented a 3rd together with a coronary heart emoji.

What do you consider this stunning gesture?