“This Is Insane”: Woman’s Creative “Selfie Cake” Blows Internet Away

Natalie Sideserf’s hyper-realistic cake has taken the web by storm.

If you may have a candy tooth, this video and the artist’s expertise will certainly delight you. Natalie Sideserf, a cake artist, has baked a hyper-realistic cake modeled after herself from the neck up.

A video of the “selfie cake” has been posted by Ms Sideserf on the Instagram deal with of her cake studio Sideserf Cakes.

“Hope you’re having a weird Monday!” she mentioned within the caption of the publish, which has been seen greater than two million instances.

The brief video she has posted on the Instagram deal with exhibits the younger cake artist holding the desserts in several positions, first in entrance of herself to provide an impression that it’s certainly her face after which holding it to her proper.

A bit is seen faraway from the brow of her creation, making you realise that it certainly is a cake.

Ms Sideserf’s creativity is being lauded by the web.

“This is insane,” mentioned one of many customers on Instagram. “My god the eyes,” added one other.

“To be able to make a cake look exactly like yourself is insane. So much talent!!!” mentioned a 3rd person.

Sideserf Cakes additionally has a web site and social media handles, the place the artist retains posting movies of her creation and talks about easy methods to get into making hyper-realistic desserts.

Last month, trend meals artist from Los Angles Ruby Perman created a portrait of British actor Benedict Cumberbatch utilizing cucumbers and calls it “Benedict CUCUMBERbatch”.

She used bits and items of cucumber to make a marvellous swimsuit to decorate the actor’s caricature in.

The publish went viral on Instagram, with over 4.5 million views and 433k likes.

