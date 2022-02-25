‘This is it’ – South African in Ukraine prepares for invasion of Kyiv | News24

A South African residing in Ukraine is getting ready for the Russian invasion of the capital Kyiv.

Kobus Olivier was strolling his canines when he heard the primary explosions on Thursday.

He has since lined his home windows and stocked up on provisions.

“It’s the waiting that’s the hardest,” says South African Kobus Olivier from his condo in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Olivier mentioned he was one of some residents who ready for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on Thursday.

Asked to explain what was occurring outdoors his window, Olivier as a substitute advised News24 that he had propped mattresses up in opposition to the window to stop damage if the home windows had been to blow up.

He has stocked up on meals and water for the following month, withdrawn his money and transformed it to {dollars}, and ensured he has a two-month provide of meals for his 4 canines Ollie, Kaya, Jessie and Jackie.

“I feel incredibly sorry for Ukrainians and their families. They were told an invasion wasn’t going to happen. They believed that it wouldn’t happen, so they were unprepared. Up until the night before, people were sitting in coffee shops, laughing,” he mentioned.

Kobus Olivier along with his pets of their residence in Kyiv. Supplied Supplied

He has since witnessed individuals working to ATMs to get cash to top off on groceries and scrambling to supply water.

“In my street, people were running out of their apartments with bags, kids, grandmas and cats in carriers, heading for the metro to try to get out of the city,” he mentioned.

On Thursday morning, at round 05:00, Olivier was strolling his canines when he heard 9 explosions. He would later study that these had focused airports and army bases in Kyiv.

“They sounded close. I just knew, ‘This is it,'” he mentioned.

Over the previous few weeks, a lot of Olivier’s family and friends have urged him to go away – a few of them even providing to purchase him a flight ticket.

However, he is fallen in love with town over the past 4 years, describing it as having a “magic about it”. He works as a director of a personal college in Kyiv and can be the CEO of the Ukrainian Cricket Federation.

Olivier mentioned:

I’ve had lots of alternatives to go away. But I’ve 4 canines right here… I’ll by no means go away my canines.

From the relative security of his condo, Olivier heard extra explosions early on Friday morning.

But now, all he can do is sit and anticipate what he feels is an imminent assault, too scared to show the amount on his TV up in case he misses the sounds of explosions or gunfire. The TV has been enjoying a loop of stories from CNN, and Oliver has been steadily monitoring the strategy of Russian troops.

As he speaks to News24, he says the tanks are solely 50km from town he has referred to as residence for the final 4 years.

“We’re expecting a huge hit on Kyiv. There could be missiles and tanks on the streets. It’s a reality now,” he mentioned.

“It’s just dead silent and everyone is waiting. It’s terrifying. You’ve just got your faith and you’ve got to sit and wait. You mentally prepare yourself. But you’re never really ready for it.”

