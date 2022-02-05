This is the most horrific case of head lice these experts have ever seen

Head lice consultants have shared a stomach-churning clip of the worst case they ever handled — with hundreds of bugs in slightly woman’s hair.

The staff, known as The Lice Angels, uploaded a clip to TikTok sharing the horrific infestation.

They filmed a lady, with lengthy brown hair, sitting in a chair lined in plastic, whereas the consultants put on plastic gloves for the method.

They spray the woman’s hair and run a lice comb via it — displaying a whole bunch of wriggling bugs caught in a single sweep.

They captioned the clip: “Don’t look you would possibly get sick.

“Worst lice case ever.”

The Lice Angels added ultimately they removed “thousands of bugs” from her hair.

The staff wanted an industrial set-up for the job, slathering the woman’s hair with conditioner, whereas they’d paper towels available and a bin to catch any bugs which fell.

The horrifying clip has racked up greater than 30 million views, as individuals in contrast the child’s hair to a ‘zoo’.

One particular person mentioned: “I’ll simply shave my hair if I had that.”

Another wrote: “That’s not hair anymore, that’s [a] zoo.”

A 3rd commented: “That’s like…WEEKS of knowing you got bugs in your hair???”

This particular person thought: “Omg that scalp turned into an entire ecosystem.”

Another requested: “How do people let it get that bad tho?”