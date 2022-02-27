‘This is war’: South Africans in Ukraine urged to flee to Poland as fighting intensifies | News24

Thirteen South African college students are nonetheless caught in Ukraine.

South Africans are struggling to get transportation to the borders to flee the nation.

Ukraine Crisis Evacuation Committee member Lorraine Blauw say costs have elevated drastically for the reason that warfare broke out.

About 200 South Africans, together with college students, caught within the Ukraine are urged to flee to Poland and search refuge, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation has stated.

Its performing director-general Clayson Monyela stated: “This is a war situation.

“There should not be expectations that ambassador Andre Groenewald can do what others cannot do. He must be cautious as a result of motion is unimaginable. There is not any place to rent a automobile.

“The situation in Ukraine is not normal. Groenewald is there 24/7. The locally recruited employees had to hide. He is now working with a skeleton staff,” added Monyela.

Three South Africans have refused to evacuate the risky nation, claiming they’d stay with their mates from different African international locations.

“Co-ordination is a problem. We are encouraging South Africans to use the available modes of transport to neighbouring countries. We are in touch with them. We have advised them to get on a train towards Poland.

“Our embassies in Hungary and Romania are additionally ready to obtain them. The newest quantity we had was that 200 South Africans are in Ukraine. We encourage South Africans there to be in contact with our embassy,” Monyela stated.

Meanwhile, Ukraine Crisis Evacuation Committee member Lorraine Blauw stated for the reason that warfare began, costs have elevated drastically and college students didn’t have cash.

“If you’re a foreigner, you could pay for these providers. Students wouldn’t have the cash. There is not any manner we are able to ship them cash as Kyiv banks aren’t working. This may be very irritating.”

Blauw added the Polish border was extremely congested.

Visas

It would take about 20 to 60 hours to get through the border, she said.

South Africans protest in Pretoria against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Gallo Images Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

Blauw and her team, Hayley Reichert in London and Kim Milner Kur in South Africa, are in constant communication with the department about the wellbeing of South Africans in Ukraine.

“The division is accommodating. We are in each day communication with them. I’ve requested them to please strain the Romanian embassy to let our individuals by means of Romania as a result of Poland is open, however the Romanian border needs our individuals to have visas.

“We’ve begged the Romanian embassy to let our people through, but for now, it’s all just a waiting game,” stated Blauw.

She urged all South Africans who’ve relations in Ukraine to urgently get involved with them.

