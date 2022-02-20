‘This is what I face’ – Wriddhiman Saha reveals a conversation he had with a journalist who warned him

Wriddhiman Saha has taken to Twitter to publish a screenshot of a dialog {that a} journalist had with him. In the dialog, the journalist is asking Saha to do an interview with him.

The journalist additionally tells Saha to decide on the one that may also help him probably the most. The journalist additional said within the message that Saha had not known as him, and even states that this insult is not going to be taken kindly.

The journalist even warns Saha that he shouldn’t have behaved on this method. The Indian cricketer said that after his contributions to Indian cricket, he’s getting such messages from the so known as revered journalists.

“After all of my contributions to Indian cricket. This is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is the place the journalism has gone,” tweeted Wriddhiman Saha.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..that is what I face from a so known as “Respected” journalist! This is the place the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

Wriddhiman Saha dropped from the Indian Test squad for the collection towards Sri Lanka

Wriddhiman Saha was not picked within the Indian squad for the two-match Test collection towards Sri Lanka. Apart from Saha, even veterans like Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ishant Sharma have confronted the axe as nicely.

Saha has represented the Indian cricket staff in 40 Tests and 9 ODIs. While the right-handed willow wielder has amassed 1353 runs in Test match cricket, Saha has scored 41 runs within the ODI format of the sport. He has scored a complete of three centuries in worldwide cricket.

The 37-year-old veteran has additionally performed 133 matches within the IPL and has scored over 2000 runs at a mean of 24.53 and a strike price of near 130. Saha has additionally scored 100 and eight fifties in IPL cricket. He was purchased by the Gujarat Titans franchise for a sum of INR 1.9 Crores within the 2022 IPL mega public sale that was held on twelfth and thirteenth February this yr.