This is why you don’t need an SUV

Australians purchase extra SUVs than some other kind of auto, however these 4 vehicles show why you don’t want to contemplate one.

There are some wonderful choices accessible for consumers not obsessive about SUVs, listed below are the choose of the litter.

THE QUESTION

Our 300,000km VW Passat wagon is beginning to go improper. We’re searching for a alternative wagon – any model – that can final one other 300,000km. It doesn’t want unimaginable efficiency or to hold an enormous quantity – the children have moved out. We’d finances as much as $100,000 for the precise decent-sized automotive. Hybrid can be good as we’ll be travelling extra in retirement.

ANSWER

Think of Australia’s automotive market as a faculty playground. There are a lot of SUVs carrying overpriced and sometimes gaudy clothes harassing the quietly cool however outnumbered wagons within the nook. Our SUV obsession has decimated the standard physique kind. Mercedes, for instance, was as soon as status wagon king. Today you’ll discover none alongside its 12 totally different SUVs in showrooms. Why be an SUV sheep? There are nonetheless some alternative wagon cuts available, however hybrid or plug-in hybrid variations are uncommon.

CHOICES

VOLKSWAGEN ARTEON SHOOTING BRAKE 140TSI ELEGANCE, ABOUT $70,000 DRIVE-AWAY

I used to be going to level you in the direction of a brand new Passat, however VW’s Arteon Shooting Brake is simply too stunning to miss. It exudes “stylish retirement” relatively than a Passat’s “middle management” vibe. Your choice for consolation over efficiency means the Arteon 140TSI will go well with you over the racier 206TSI R-Line flagship. Inside, there are Nappa leather-based heated, ventilated and energy seats, a digital dashboard, 9.2-inch infotainment display with satellite tv for pc navigation, Harman Kardon audio, ambient lighting, wi-fi CarPlay/Android Auto, a 360-degree digicam and electrical tailgate. All the mandatory security aids are included. The 140kW 2.0-litre turbo engine is easy, highly effective sufficient and frugal on the freeway, whereas adaptive suspension blends dynamic dealing with with a cosseting experience. There’s a five-year guarantee and 5 pay as you go providers price $2500. It’s a dear VW however feels premium from prime to toe.

MAZDA6 ATENZA WAGON, $56,000 DRIVE-AWAY

A protected good worth alternative. It’s getting on in years however the top-spec Atenza 6 wagon is correctly plush. Nappa leather-based seating might be pure white or walnut brown – both provides theatre to the clear and nicely laid-out cabin. There are heated seats entrance and rear (driver and passenger rating energy and air flow too), a 360-degree monitor, Bose audio, head-up show and in depth security aids. If you covet the newest digital the whole lot the Mazda6 is wanting, whereas street noise is simply too invasive for a luxurious automotive. It’s good to drive, although. Cornering and experience consolation are wonderful and its 170kW/420Nm 2.5-litre turbo engine has first rate beans, though it drinks closely when pushed. Warranty is 5 years and it’s $2137 for 5 providers.

BMW 330I TOURING, ABOUT $90,000 DRIVE-AWAY

All issues to all individuals? The 330i wagon comes rattling shut if in case you have no off-roading plans. It has a quick and frugal engine and very good dynamics. It’s additionally protected and sensible, with ample luxurious and tech. It’s a bit smaller than the remainder right here, however the 330i looks like a giant, stable luxurious automotive. Luxury Line is included (or M Sport if most popular) bringing leather-based and fine-wood trim. Standard are a digital dashboard, 10.25-inch infotainment, wi-fi CarPlay/Android Auto, head-up show and first rate security equipment. Its 190kW/400Nm 2.0-litre can propel it to 100km/h in a claimed six seconds whereas returning 5.9L/100km, and it’s a correct driver’s automotive. A five-year service pack is $1750 however the guarantee is stingy at simply three years. It’s due an replace this 12 months too.

WILDCARD VOLVO V60 CROSS COUNTRY, $70,720 DRIVE-AWAY

Volvo’s going nice weapons with its SUVs however consumers have ignored the rugged but elegant V60 wagon. With all-wheel-drive and better floor clearance than the others you’ll be extra assured on unsealed tracks. Its punchy 183kW/350Nm 2.0-litre turbo petrol has a gentle hybrid system, however the return is a not-great 7.4L/100km. It has an exquisite cabin with a great deal of security, electrical and heated leather-based seats, wi-fi cellphone charging, tablet-style infotainment, a digital sprint and energy tailgate. There’s a five-year guarantee and 5 providers price $2500. If exclusivity is your factor, you’ll be fortunate to see one other on the street.

VERDICT

The BMW is one of the best driver’s automotive, however the good wanting new Arteon represents one of the best worth.