This Is Your Life is coming back to TV. Will it work in 2022?

This doesn't seem to slot in with Seven chief James Warburton's acknowledged mission to draw youthful audiences, having beforehand stated on the general public file that his community skews too previous and depends on "ageing warhorses" for its applications. So, why carry again TIYL? Seven declined to elaborate once I referred to as to ask, so one can solely hope the 2022 model isn't utterly the identical format that when amused Australian audiences of their droves and have become – at one level – the most well-liked tv present (and most profitable) on our screens. This is your life hosted by Mike Munro with visitor Ian "Molly" Meldrum. Credit: In its varied iterations over time, audiences in large numbers tuned in to look at the likes of actors Rod Taylor, Leonard Teale, Charles 'Bud' Tingwell, June Bronhill, David Gulpilil and Gordon Chater; tv personalities together with Maggie Tabberer, Kerri-Anne Kennerley, Bert Newton, Toni Lamond and Bobby Limb; musicians Johnny O'Keefe, Peter Allen, Olivia Newton-John, Slim Dusty, Col Joye, Robie Porter and Bee Gees Barry Gibb and Maurice Gibb; sports activities stars similar to John Newcombe, Lionel Rose, Johnny Famechon, tennis star Frank Sedgman and yachtsman Bill Northam; and politicians together with Don Dunstan, Neville Bonner and Al Grassby.

Even Alan Bond and Rolf Harris obtained a go. Aiming for a youthful viewers doesn’t essentially imply the present’s topics needs to be unique to individuals aged underneath 40, however it ought to actually be individuals who nonetheless have a stage of “traction” round their superstar and credibility. Loading Clearly, candidates have to have a number of years underneath their belt too. Names like Kylie Minogue, Ben Quilty, Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett, Patty Mills, Cathy Freeman, Nick Cave and Nicole Kidman, actually have that longevity and are nonetheless within the Zeitgeist. If it’s gonna work, they’ve gotta goal excessive.

But there are additionally far higher, extra existential obstacles going through a rebooted TIYL. The world in 2022 is a vastly totally different place to the one which first noticed TIYL when it first aired on Seven in 1975 with the late Mike Willesee as host. Over the a long time, and on varied networks, Roger Climpson, Mike Munro and Eddie McGuire all helmed the present. Opting for a feminine host is actually a step in the suitable path. Back within the Nineteen Seventies the act of creating a global cellphone name was a significant occasion, one which was extremely costly, required appreciable planning and may solely occur each few years. Mike Willesee greets Rod Taylor in This Is Your Life on October 17, 1975. Credit: Today, due to the web and social media platforms similar to Facebook, it has by no means been extra handy to maintain involved with individuals or reconnect with these from our previous, irrespective of the place they’re.