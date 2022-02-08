This ‘lily pad’ is not what it looks like. Watch video to know why

“Wow,” most likely that’s the phrase you’ll be inclined to say after watching this video that reveals a ‘lily pad’. However, as you will have already guessed from the headline it isn’t an actual flower. It is definitely a reproduction made utilizing chocolate. Created and posted by pastry chef Amaury Guichon, a video reveals him making the wonderful merchandise.

“The Lily Pad! Asian inspiration for this Matcha/Yuzu dessert! #amauryguichon,” he wrote whereas posting the video on his private Instagram web page. The video opens to indicate the chef creating the floating leaf of a water lily plant. He does so by pouring chocolate in a mould after which spraying it inexperienced. The video then reveals him creating the opposite intricate elements of the lily and the entire course of is just mesmerising to look at.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 15 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected greater than 4.9 lakh likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to submit numerous sorts of feedback. People couldn’t cease praising him for his unbelievable creation.

“The detail on that flower is OUTRAGEOUS. Deserves its own video,” wrote an Instagram person. “That was mesmerizing to watch. So beautiful,” posted one other. “Pure art,” shared a 3rd. Many additionally posted coronary heart or fireplace emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your ideas on the video?