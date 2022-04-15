This Long Weekend, Savour The Taste Of Kerala At Tamasha, Delhi

A widely known restaurant within the coronary heart of the capital metropolis, Tamasha wants no introduction. Citizens of Delhi typically throng the Connaught Place eatery to bond over wonderful drinks, crunchy snacks and extra. Tamasha has at all times been standard for a surprising outside atmosphere with nice music and a buzzing vibe. But this time, the restaurant has upped its ante by introducing a bevy of flavors from the coastal state of Kerala. Tamasha is internet hosting a limited-edition Kerala meals competition for its patrons, and we lately acquired to strive a few of the spicy and lip-smacking treats being served there.

The Kerala meals competition coincides with Vishu, also referred to as Kerala New Year which is being celebrated on fifteenth April 2022. Tamasha has added the coastal delights as extra choices, in a particular part added to their common menu. Thus, yow will discover the unique Tamasha staples together with these Kerala-special treats. We began off our meal with the distinctive Paneer Pepper Fry appetiser, paired with two particular drinks – Buttermilk and Tomato Rasam , While the Buttermilk was mild and refreshing, the Tomato Rasam had peppery and tangy notes. There are many different appetizer choices for non-vegetarians as properly.

Paneer Pepper Fry. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Buttermilk and Tomato Rasam. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Coming to major course, we extremely advocate the Kerala Egg Roast with Malabar Parotta , The egg was coated in a fiery gravy and complimented the Parotta completely. The Vegetable Stew and Appam was our subsequent choose – a heavenly mixture that was mild, comforting and very fulfilling. We additionally sampled the Signature Thalassery Biryani with inexperienced chutney, Raita and two sorts of pickles. A lavish feast certainly!

Egg Roast with Appam. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Vegetable Stew. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Thalassery Biryani. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Our pleased and indulgent meal got here to a candy finish with two desserts – Pazhampori or deep-fried banana fritters, and Ada Pradhaman or candy jaggery Payasam with rice flakes and decreased milk. The latter particularly was soothing and soul-stirring.

Pazhampori. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Ada Pradhaman. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

So, profit from the lengthy weekend and head to Tamasha to feast your senses on some pleasant Keralite meals!

What: Kerala Food Festival

Where: Tamasha: Your Everyday Bar

28A, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi

When: On until seventeenth April 2022

Timings: 12 Noon to 12 Midnight

Cost for 2: Rs. 1,600 (approx.)