This ‘miracle baby’ elephant’s survival story may make you emotional. Watch

If you’re conversant in Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, then chances are you’ll have already got an thought concerning the sort of posts they share on their Instagram web page. Rescuing and rehabilitating elephants is what these individuals on the belief do and share descriptive posts – each pictures and movies, about the identical. Recently they’ve taken to their web page with a purpose to share a video of how an elephant named Mayan was rescued.

The publish comes with fairly a descriptive caption and a video that’s of three minutes and 12 seconds length. The caption reads, “Mayan’s story began at the bottom of a septic tank. During their morning rounds, Manyani Prison guards found an infant elephant had fallen into the septic prison tank. His tiny body was completely submerged, with only his trunk poking above the sewage like a desperate snorkel.”

“This is a fraught situation for any elephant, let alone one so young. Initially, however, it looked as though Mayan might defy the odds and waltz through. He fed well and put on weight. But then, the dreaded teething stage set in, and Mayan withered before our eyes. For three months, he collapsed on a near-daily basis. Yet, despite the overwhelming suggestion otherwise, we never gave up hope for this little calf. That’s why he is alive today,” it concludes.

