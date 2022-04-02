This mom makes ‘dog pancakes’ for her cute toddler. Watch to know the recipe

It is kind of a job to have the ability to make meals that your children will like and it’s an excellent larger problem to maintain the designs and concepts fascinating. But this mum named Anne Sage has shared a video on Instagram that provides you with simply the perfect thought for a breakfast dish in your children. Safe to say, the video has gone loopy viral on Instagram as properly.

The video was shared on Instagram with the descriptive caption, “What started out as a random request from Halo for “dog pancakes” has grow to be a critical morning obsession for me. I’ve been honing my method and every day I do a unique breed. So far, I feel the jaunty poodle is my favorite. It’s humorous, and it’s enjoyable. But it’s additionally…a lifeline? A approach for me to be inventive even within the each day slog that parenting could be. And additionally — if this complete inside design factor doesn’t work out, I could make a killing promoting pancake pet portraits.”

She has additionally shared the recipe within the caption – “1 ripe banana, ½ c oats, 2 eggs, 2 tbsp oil (I use avocado), 2 tbsp nonfat Greek yoghurt, ¼ tsp baking soda, ¼ tsp salt. Blend everything together until smooth and cook on medium low heat. Recipe serves 2-3 and can easily be halved to make generous portions for 1-2.” There is an opportunity that this recipe would possibly put a smile on each yours and your child’s face.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 20 and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who couldn’t cease admiring this mother’s creative expertise relating to creating these pancakes. It has additionally acquired greater than 3.5 million views up to now.

An Instagram person wrote, “Excuse me?!? When did you become a canine pancake artist? This is amazing.” “Wait a minute…this is BEYOND impressive,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “You’re not a regular mom, YOU’RE A COOL MOM.”

What are your ideas on this video that’s equal components cute and informative? Would you want to offer a attempt to these ‘dog pancakes’?