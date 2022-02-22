This nail art doubles as a comb, can be used on doll hair. Watch

Nail artwork movies could be present in a lot on the Internet. And one of many newest additions to it’s fairly weird because it doubles as an merchandise of on a regular basis necessity. In a video that was just lately posted on Instagram by the web page generally known as ILYSM Nails, viewers can see how she has carried out some nail artwork this time that doubles as an precise comb! There is an opportunity that this video may make you go ‘whoa.’

The lady who runs this web page calls herself a ‘creative nail blogger’ and infrequently rightfully so. This video opens to indicate how she places on some acrylic nails and shapes it within the type of a comb. She then places on a coat of glittering, silver nail paint.

She then provides a pink coronary heart on it, in probably the most princess doll type of approach doable – all shiny and cute. The video then proceeds to indicate her combing the hair of a Barbie doll to detangle it. This video has left many netizens impressed as to how expert this nail artist is. Part of the caption of the video reads, “Functional hair brush.”

Watch it right here:

This nail artwork video was posted on Instagram on February 11. Since being shared, this video has acquired greater than 19,500 likes. It has additionally amassed varied feedback from individuals who could not cease admiring her expertise.

“I love this,” commented an Instagram consumer, adopted by a fireplace emoji. “This was so cool, my daughters want this now. 13 and 6 years old,” posted one other particular person. “Definitely creative,” complimented a 3rd. “The imagination,” posted a fourth, adopted by a clapping fingers emoji.

What are your ideas on this nail artwork video?