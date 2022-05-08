This office holds memories over 100 years – former Daily Dispatch building gutted by fire | News24

A fireplace broke out on the former Daily Dispatch workplace constructing.

The constructing has been vacant for a while.

It is suspected that the hearth was began by individuals who gained entry to the constructing.

The former Daily Dispatch workplace constructing in East London has been utterly gutted after a fireplace broke out on Sunday morning.

Daily Dispatch editor Cheri-Ann James instructed News24 they had been notified in regards to the hearth at round 09:30.

“The fire occurred at our former offices on Caxton Road in East London,” she mentioned.

The hearth has been extinguished.

East London Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya mentioned three hearth engines and 12 firefighters had been dispatched to the scene.

“We have managed to put out the fire in just under an hour. There are no casualties as the building is not being occupied. The owner came and opened for us but it was too late. We suspect that there could have been people who gained entry, leading to the fire, but at this stage the cause of the fire is still unknown,” Ngwenya added.

He mentioned a lot of the harm was induced to the highest space, the place the hearth began. The roof has collapsed and a lot of the high half has been destroyed.

Former Daily Dispatch constructing gutted by hearth (Supplied by Daily Dispatch)

READ | ‘It’s very heartbreaking’: Cape Town house fire claims lives of two brothers, aged 4 and 7

“As a staffer, it’s painful watching an office that holds memories over 100 years old burning into nothing but a shell (sic),” James mentioned.

She mentioned the hearth occurred at a time once they had been celebrating 150 years of existence.

Former Daily Dispatch constructing gutted by hearth

(Supplied by Daily Dispatch)

Former editor, Bongani Siqoko, who spent 12 years working on the workplace, mentioned watching the constructing burning broke his coronary heart.

“We produced some of the best journalism in South Africa in that building and had fun while doing it. We won so many awards and this led to the Dispatch being known as [the] school of journalism in South Africa,” Siqoko mentioned. “Some of the best journalists were produced and trained in that building.”

The reason for the hearth is beneath investigation.

The publication moved from the constructing in 2015.