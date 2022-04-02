This puppy likes to chew on everything including another dog’s tail. Watch

Dogs stands out as the cutest creatures particularly when they’re infants. It is lovely to see puppies rising up as they’ve a stage after they wish to chew and nibble on all the things. Like this video posted on Instagram that exhibits a pet chewing on all the things and it’s actually lovely to look at. The cute antics of the canine might depart you chuckling.

The video was posted by the web page winniethegoldenpupper, a canine account, on March 24 and it has acquired over 1.2 million views to this point. “Winnie, what did I say about chewing on everything?” says the textual content on the video. The canine is seen chewing on grass and one other doggo’s tail within the video and it’s actually lovely to look at. The canine additionally makes a cute pet face when it’s confronted. “I’m just a baby,” audio performs within the background.

“A baby shark that is, thank goodness we have grown out of this phase,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the lovely video beneath:

“Hehe! Precious Baby! Love your Georgia Buddy and friend, Charlie,” commented a canine account. “Cutest lil baby shark! I’m still in this phase and my mom wonders when it will end,” mentioned one other canine account. “Just tidying up everything,” reads one other remark.

The canine is known as Winnie and it has over 53,000 followers on Instagram. The Golden Retriever canine lives in Fort Worth, Texas, within the United States based on its Instagram bio. It was born on February 4, 2020.

What do you consider this lovely canine?