This realistic king cobra is not a snake but entirely made of chocolate. Watch

Are you an Instagram common? Do you might have a candy tooth and a smooth spot for goodies particularly? If you answered sure to each of those questions, there’s solely a slim risk you do not know who Amaury Guichon is. This time, he took to Instagram to point out how he makes a king cobra out of chocolate.

Amaury Guichon is a Swiss-French pastry chef recognised for his chocolate creations and pastry designs. He has an enormous Instagram following of seven.3 million folks, and he just lately posted a video of himself making a king cobra with the assistance of chocolate – in giant portions! Every tiny element of this snake is created with such precision and competence that it has received hearts throughout Instagram.

“Chocolate King Cobra! The scales alone on this one took me 8 hours,” Amaury Guichon defined within the caption that he shared this Instagram video with. The caption was additionally full with a number of hashtags like #amauryguichon, #chocolate and #cobra. He additionally used the snake emoji within the caption.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a bit greater than 16 hours in the past and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease praising chef Amaury Guichon’s expertise and laborious work. It has additionally acquired greater than a whopping 4.5 million views on it up to now.

An Instagram consumer wrote, “You are so (…) talented and you get to play with my favourite food all day. You live a blessed life!” “My God, you are amazing,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “This is so perfect.” It was accompanied with a number of emojis of clapping fingers.

What are your ideas on this viral video that includes plenty of chocolate?