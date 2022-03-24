This restaurant in Japan serves ramen noodles topped with ice cream cone. Watch

If you’re fond South and East Asian international locations then you will need to have come throughout quite a few movies showcasing their tradition and meals on Instagram. Ramen is one such dish which is actually fashionable in Japan because it has many variations. Like this video shared on Instagram by a meals blogger of a restaurant in Japan that serves ramen noodles with comfortable ice cream inside. Posted on March 9, the video has obtained over 3.3 million views to this point.

Food blogger Jesse Ogundiran shared the video of a Japanese restaurant named Franken in Osaka, Japan, that serves a bowl of Miso Ramen with a comfortable ice cream inside. The restaurant serves a bowl of sizzling Japanese ramen topped with a whole ice cream cone. The dish prices 10 {dollars} and it’s obtainable in chocolate and vanilla flavours. The goal behind including the ice cream to the ramen noodles is that it provides creaminess to the spicy soup due to the milk, explains the meals blogger. After tasting the ramen noodles, the meals blogger really preferred it and mentioned it was an ideal mix of candy and spicy.

Watch the video beneath:

The submit obtained a ton of likes and feedback with some folks actually desirous to attempt the dish whereas others weren’t as enthusiastic.

“Vanilla is okay but chocolate is out of the question,” commented an Instagram consumer. “I mean I respect others taste buds you know everyone different. I’m glad the restaurant is flourishing but I think I’ll pass unless it tastes amazing or something guess I’ll have to try this if I ever go to Japan,” posted one other. A 3rd mentioned, “I mean people put cheese and/or sugar in their ramen and some people also put ice because they can’t handle the heat so I don’t see the big deal.”

What do you concentrate on this distinctive dish and would you give it a attempt?