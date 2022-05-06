‘This Russia is imperial’, warns Poland’s PM

President Vladimir Putin is a “war criminal” who’s committing “genocide” in Ukraine and the European Union should not resume “business as usual” with Russia so long as he stays in energy, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has instructed Euronews in an unique interview.

“This Russia is totalitarian, it’s nationalistic, it’s imperial, and this Russia wants to re-establish the Russian empire and a post-Soviet Union type of state.”

“We cannot see a situation where there’s a retreat to business as usual. Women and children are dying. Russia [commits] genocide in Ukraine and war crimes. Not with this regime,” he added.

“Putin is a war criminal and what he’s responsible for in Ukraine is simply beyond one’s imagination. I think we should create an international tribunal to trace the crimes and make justice again when the war is over.”

Morawiecki spoke with Euronews’ Efi Koutsokosta on the finish of a world donors’ convention that he co-hosted with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Warsaw.

During his interview for The Global Conversation, the Polish PM spoke at size about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which he described as “brutal,” and the geopolitical implications for all the continent.

Since the conflict broke out on 24 February, Poland has been on the forefront of the worldwide condemnation in opposition to the Kremlin, calling for weapons deliveries and the harshest doable set of EU sanctions.

“I believe the war is going to be over sooner rather than later. But it all depends on the courage and determination of the Ukrainian nation. So we all should be grateful for the enormous bravery and courage and for what they’re doing to defend their sovereignty and freedom,” he stated.

“We know they are defending, on the barricades, not only their freedom but also the security and peace of the whole Europe.”

Morawiecki dismissed Russia’s nuclear threats as a “sign of their weakness” and stated the Kremlin will suppose “twice” earlier than increasing the army aggression in the direction of neighbouring international locations like Moldova.

“But nobody knows because this is in the hand of the leaders of Kremlin,” he conceded.

The prime minister spoke a day after the European Commission proposed a gradual EU-wide ban on Russian oil imports to deprive the Kremlin of considered one of its fundamental sources of income.

The ban is seen because the EU’s most radical transfer thus far and has raised considerations amongst some extremely dependent international locations, together with Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, who now demand a extra protracted timeline to introduce the measure.

“Frankly speaking, there are different countries in different positions in terms of dependency on oil and gas, and we understand this,” Morawiecki stated when requested concerning the negotiations on the oil ban.

“There are discussions with the European Commission about what the interim periods could be. However, they are not going to block those sanctions, as far as I know.”

The conflict has uncovered the EU’s entrenched dependency on Russian vitality, constructed underneath the belief that nearer commerce tries with Moscow would have introduced the nation nearer to the West. The long-held perception crumbled in a single day when Russian troops entered Ukraine and started bombing cities.

Last week, Russian vitality firm Gazprom informed Poland and Bulgaria that it would halt gas supplies to the two countries.

“I’ve always advocated for the harshest set of sanctions. So I know what I’m talking about,” the PM stated.

“We should not look for any kind of scapegoat or pinpoint at this or that country because we know there were much bigger countries that were trying to stop, to decelerate, to postpone, to procrastinate,” Morawiecki added, in an apparently veiled reference to Germany, a rustic usually accused of enabling Putin’s regime by way of a coverage of appeasement.

Until the very week when the conflict broke out, Germany had vigorously defended the legitimacy of Nord Stream 2, an underwater conduit to carry extra Russian gasoline instantly into the nation. The controversial venture was launched in 2015, a yr after Russia annexed Crimea.

“There were countries which were so dependent and wanted to be more dependent on Russian gas, and everybody knows who they are,” the Polish PM stated.

“They were short-sighted because they couldn’t have imagined what was going to happen with this dependency. And Putin used this as a blackmail vis-à-vis the rest of the European Union.”