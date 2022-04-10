This SA developer quit his job to fold origami, and landed deals with Dior, RedBull, and Pixar | Businessinsider

South African web site developer Ross Symons give up his advert company job in 2014 and began folding origami animals that he posted day by day on Instagram.

At that stage, he knew solely tips on how to fold a single paper crane.

But one yr later, French style home Christian Dior commissioned him to create origami for a marketing campaign that paid double his outdated wage.

Since then he is secured offers folding origami artwork for international manufacturers corresponding to Red Bull, Investec, Samsung, Adidas, McDonald’s, Disney, and Nordstrom.

And in 2021, he secured his largest origami job but — a R500,000 fee for a single model.

Ross Symons was working as an internet developer at a Cape Town promoting company when he skilled “an undercurrent of having to go to a place to do work”.

“The work was fine, but I was getting told what to do — and that’s always bugged me. I felt like I had good ideas and something to give, but every time I tried to share them, the boss or the more creative person would always step in, and it would go through without real acknowledgement of my input,” says Symons.

In 2013, with desires of quitting and beginning his personal enterprise, however nonetheless very a lot locked into company life, he opened an Instagram account referred to as White on Rice, the place he started posting photos of origami artwork he was creating in his spare time.

At first, he solely knew tips on how to fold a reasonably traditional origami animal, the crane. But as he hung out honing his pastime and delving deep into the web world of origami, his ardour and ability grew.

Inspired by miniaturist Lorraine Loots, Symons then determined to fold one origami animal and publish it on Instagram for every single day of 2014 — merely as a pastime and motivation to get higher at his ardour whereas hoping to develop a much bigger social media following.

Origami Rabbit by White on Rice / Ross Symons. Image: Supplied.

At roughly the identical time, Symons determined to give up his job and took up freelancing within the promoting world — which is when he first realised the monetary potential of his rising status as an origami artist.

“I was hot-desking at an agency that had a client who owned a bacon bar. The person I was sitting with at the time knew I folded animals in my spare time and pitched the idea of an origami pig curtain. He based the pitch on me creating 250 origami pigs for the installation,” Symons says.

Although intimidated by designing an unique animal for a model after which replicating it 250 occasions, Symons accepted the bacon bar job, obtained paid for it, and realised that there have been firms that may truly pay for folded paper animals.

An opportunity assembly with Switzerland-based South African “origami rockstar” Sipho Mabona, and a house web page function of his work by Instagram just a few months later, was the kick Symons wanted to go away the freelance world and pursue a enterprise of making origami artwork for manufacturers. The demand and finances accessible for his work amazed him, and regardless of “common entrepreneurial issues” round motivation and never giving up, he succeeded in turning White on Rice right into a viable enterprise.

The first actual indication of this got here days earlier than he completed his first 365-day venture on Instagram, when he acquired an e-mail from French style large Christian Dior requesting a quote for a bespoke origami piece — his first high-profile origami gig.

Ross Symons. Image: Supplied.

“I was stunned, they wanted two little content pieces for Twitter or Instagram and asked me to quote them on it in euros,” says Symons. “They paid me more for that job than what I would have made in two months as a developer.”

In the yr that adopted, Symons dutifully accomplished one other three hundred and sixty five days of origami on Instagram, and as his social media following grew, so too did his company portfolio. Global manufacturers like Samsung, Red Bull, ADIDAS, McDonald’s, Sony, KLM, Playstation, Pixar, Nordstrom, and Spar all reached out for customized creations, and he is since accomplished greater than 65 comparable company initiatives.

Earlier this yr, he additionally signed a take care of banking and wealth administration group Investec, who requested him to fold their iconic zebra mascot for his or her sponsorship of the Cape Town Art Fair.

“Working with Investec was a particularly great project. Investec needed an artist to create content and help with the design of the stand at the fair. I got to design their zebra in origami, create an animation, and do an origami installation,” Symons says.

Investec zebra by White on Rice / Ross Symons. Image: Supplied.

“The work I do is tedious and requires a lot of patience and precision. People appreciate the art of what I am able to create under those conditions. There is a ‘technical meets creativity’ element too that I think many people find interesting,” says Symons.

Symons is not exaggerating when he says his work takes time. He’s just lately spent three months designing an origami tiger that is nonetheless not solely accomplished. And in 2016, along with a crew, he folded 1,600 origami butterflies for cider model Strongbow.

The transfer away from the company world and into origami continues to repay, greater than eight years down the road. Symons says his inside monitor to the promoting world helped, as has his social media following spurred on by his 365-day initiatives firstly of the enterprise.

“I have always been approached by brands and agencies directly. Because of my social media presence and the uniqueness of my work, brands often see what I do and come up with their own ideas as to how they can work with me. So most of my work is organically generated,” he says.

Symons has since began a spin-off enterprise of an animation studio along with his spouse referred to as New Sugar Studios. And final yr, he secured his largest shopper deal when a model paid him half one million rand to create ten unique origami animations.

Even so, the success of White on Rice has taken him abruptly.

“I did not expect this to happen at all, and I am truly grateful that I get to create original work and people enjoy it for what it is,” Symons says.

“I remember sometimes when I was working a nine-to-five job I’d get home at two or three in the morning because we had to get a website live. I hated that. Now, if I have to complete an urgent project and work late, I’m not sitting there hating my life — I’m loving it!”

