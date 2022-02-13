This South African has converted 40 dumpsites into green and event spaces for public use

Siyabonga Stengana in Mbekweni (Supplied)

Siyabonga Stengana converts unlawful dumping websites into leisure spots round townships within the Western Cape.

The 33-year-old began with small initiatives within the township of Mbekweni after he misplaced his job at first of lockdown.

Without any sponsorship, Stengana has managed to transform virtually 40 websites.

Siyabonga Stengana, a person based mostly in a township known as Mbekweni within the Western Cape, provides colors to unlawful dumping websites by cleansing and changing them into leisure spots for rest.

Stengana targets unlawful dump websites close to faculties, residential areas, taxi ranks, and any unlawful dumpsite, and turns them into leisure areas similar to parks, normal areas for occasions, and gardens.

Illegal dumpsite earlier than clear up (Supplied)

After clear up (Supplied)

The purpose is to create a greener surroundings in his space and different close by townships – however the initiatives did not begin in straightforward instances.

“It started at the beginning of the lockdown with a friend after I lost my job,” mentioned Stengana. “I decided that instead of just hanging around, let me try to be productive and try to help out in reducing as much waste as possible.”

His first initiatives had been initially small, involving the cleansing of a small nook near the place he lives, and at present he has transformed virtually 40 places in neighbouring townships.

Outside a college in Mbekweni (Supplied)

After cleanup (Supplied)

“I have always had a passion when it comes to greening, like gardening, so I wanted to take that and share it.

“I figured that I ought to utilise these areas which can be used for dumping and convert them into gardens and even occasions venues,” he said.

Without a steady income and sponsorship, Stengana cleans by himself, with the help of volunteers within communities sometimes.

He collects used items such as tires to sit on, hold plants together, and to help decorate the site when painted.

Outside Mbekweni Community Hall (Supplied)

Mbekweni Community Hall after clear up (Supplied)

“After a buddy of mine and I cleaned, everybody was shocked. We bought a whole lot of volunteers, individuals had been keen to assist out as quickly as they noticed what was taking place,” said Stengana.

The 33-year-old says after cleaning up, he takes advantage of the local waste drop off service that has become available, and uses some of the remaining waste as manure, especially in projects involving gardening.

Siyabonga Stengana (Supplied)

Although the project has attracted helpers, Stengana says getting sponsorship would go a long way. He uses social media to show off his work and hopes to some day attract sponsorship.

Mbekweni Taxi rank (Siyabonga Stengana Facebook)

“There’s no assist proper now so what I do is, if you guide me, I’ll ask you to no less than assist with shopping for paints. There’s no funding now however I’m fairly optimistic,” he said.

To make a donation, contact Stengana on the following platforms;

Email: SiyabongaStengana20@gmail.com

Facebook: Siyabonga Stengana Badge

Instagram: @SiyabongaStengana

