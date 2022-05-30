This squirrel stole the show at a baseball game in the US. Watch

Squirrels are cute, fluffy creatures whose invasion of a pitch could make the sport much more amusing. Just like this video the place a squirrel interrupts a baseball recreation between Columbus Clippers and Buffalo Bisons in California, USA.

The video was posted on Twitter by the official deal with of Minor League Baseball. It opens to point out a squirrel halting a baseball recreation after it jumped from the overhead wires of the stadium. The video progresses to point out how the gamers and groundkeepers try to catch the little creature. Groundkeepers had been utilizing a web and buckets to catch the little creature. Towards the tip of the video, a groundkeeper captures the squirrel and places it in a big bucket. The man sustains bites as he catches the rodent.

“SQUIRREL DELAY,” Minor League Baseball captioned the video on their official Twitter deal with.

Watch the video under:

The video was posted on May 29 and has accrued greater than 2,000 likes. The share has additionally prompted individuals to flock to the feedback part.

A Twitter person expressed, “This was more entertaining than the actual game of baseball.” “Poor squirrel. Should have just bought a ticket,” commented one other. “Memories of the rally squirrel!” posted a 3rd. “I love how you realize just how many people are watching the squirrel instead of the game when they all gasp,” commented a fourth with a video.

What are your ideas on the squirrel’s invasion of the pitch?