This treatment can protect vulnerable people from COVID. But many don’t know about it

Leanne Cook was glum however unsurprised when the checks confirmed what she and her medical doctors had anticipated: Even after three pictures of a vaccine, she had no antibodies to guard her towards COVID-19.

Her immune system had been hampered by the medication she takes for her situation, a uncommon illness affecting her kidneys. As different vaccinated individuals started to let down their guard final 12 months, Cook continued to attenuate journeys exterior her dwelling in Mission Viejo.

Then Cook heard about one thing that might plug these lacking antibodies into her system — a preventive pair of injections known as Evusheld. But well being officers cautioned that there was solely a lot to go round.

Cook mentioned that one medical supplier instructed her, “‘We didn’t get any of this,’” she recalled. “And I’m like, ‘No, no, you guys got doses — I can see it on this website.’ ”

Cook in the end secured the remedy in January, which lastly gave her some antibodies to fight COVID-19 — and sufficient peace of thoughts to probability her first journey to a hair salon for the reason that pandemic started. But it took networking, web savvy and a expensive session that landed her with an surprising invoice.

“I felt I was at their mercy to get a dose,” Cook mentioned.

Evusheld has been heralded as a method to armor individuals who stay extremely susceptible to COVID-19 even after vaccination. As authorities officers loosen masking necessities which have helped defend the immunocompromised, the preventive remedy has gained much more urgency for individuals who don’t generate sufficient antibodies to realize safety from the COVID-19 vaccines.

The new remedy can “give them the antibodies that they essentially need in order to avoid getting admitted to the hospital” for COVID-19, mentioned Dr. Krist Azizian, chief pharmacy officer for Keck Medicine of USC. “This could truly be lifesaving.”

But immunocompromised individuals and their advocates complain that scant consciousness and a sophisticated course of for allocating the restricted provide have hampered the rollout of Evusheld, which is way from a family identify even among the many immunocompromised.

Many individuals who want it “don’t even know that it exists,” mentioned Janet Handal, president and cofounder of the Transplant Recipients and Immunocompromised Patient Advocacy Group.

Because the antibody remedy has been despatched to a restricted variety of medical suppliers, sufferers within the group have carefully monitored a federal database that reveals the place Evusheld has gone. In Pasadena, Karol Franks mentioned she noticed doses that had been despatched to close by hospitals and reached out to medical doctors to ask about getting it for her 36-year-old daughter.

“I said, ‘Hey, I see there’s Evusheld.’ And they’re like, ‘What’s Evusheld?’” Franks recalled.

One doctor instructed her the remedy was nonetheless not obtainable. Another mentioned that her daughter — a kidney transplant affected person who had no antibodies regardless of being vaccinated and boosted — was nowhere close to the entrance of the road at his hospital. Franks persevered and her daughter Jenna finally obtained the antibody pictures elsewhere.

“If you’re a patient, you really need to stay on top of things,” Jenna Franks mentioned. “You can’t just wait for the doctor to tell you what to do.”

So far, the federal authorities has agreed to purchase 1.7 million programs of the remedy from AstraZeneca. As of late February, it had delivered practically 600,000 doses without spending a dime to states and territories, in response to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Patient advocates have raised alarms about that quantity, declaring that at the least 7 million adults throughout the United States are estimated to be immunocompromised.

“It’s insane that there’s such a small amount for so many people,” mentioned Michele Nadeem-Baker, who has continual lymphocytic leukemia and is an advocate for individuals with blood cancers. She mentioned she had develop into discouraged after discovering how few doses had been despatched to the Boston institute the place she is a affected person.

“If you’re going to drop the mask mandate, please have enough Evusheld to go around for all the immunocompromised,” Nadeem-Baker mentioned. If not, “I will continue to be locked up and missing life.”

Those worries mounted late in February, when the FDA began recommending twice as high a dosage to fight new sub-variants — a change that despatched sufferers like Cook looking for one other spherical of the pictures. Physicians have been already anticipating to offer eligible sufferers a second spherical of the remedy after six months.

Health and Human Services mentioned it was working with well being departments to “optimize their inventory” however added that to date, states and territories have reported that solely 20% of the allotted doses are getting used.

In Los Angeles, a number of medical facilities mentioned that regardless of the restricted provide, they’d sufficient Evusheld to satisfy the demand they’d seen to date, even with sufferers being referred from different suppliers.

“We really thought that the demand would be higher than it’s been,” mentioned Dr. Caroline Goldzweig, chief medical officer for Cedars-Sinai Medical Network. More eligible sufferers are most likely on the market, “but doctors don’t necessarily know, ‘How do I look at my practice and find all the patients who are eligible for Evusheld?’ ”

Goldzweig mentioned that in the first place, Cedars-Sinai was limiting Evusheld to a bunch of particularly susceptible sufferers however quickly made it obtainable it to anybody who met federal standards.

Heart transplant recipient Tania Daniels, who’s a Cedars-Sinai affected person, mentioned that when she first started asking concerning the new remedy, “there was very little communication about Evusheld and its availability.”

Daniels mentioned she was desperate to get the pictures after studying, by way of a examine, that she had no antibodies or T-cells. In January, Daniels mentioned, a nurse she knew instructed her that “it did not look good at that time.”

Then in February, she phoned to alter an appointment, requested once more about Evusheld, and eventually heard that she might obtain the pictures, she mentioned. Daniels, who retired from a company job to develop into a affected person advocate, mentioned that getting the antibodies has given her “tremendous relief.”

But “each state handles it differently. Each county handles it differently. Each institution handles it differently. And then you add on the fact that there’s not enough supply?” Daniels mentioned. “It’s a mess.”

Dr. Brian Koffman, a retired household doctor and cofounder of the CLL Society that serves sufferers with continual lymphocytic leukemia, mentioned that there ought to have been broad and proactive efforts to tell those that “this is how you get it. This is what to expect,” much like the general public training round COVID vaccines. Instead, “it was an afterthought.”

That lack of knowledge has been compounded, he mentioned, by a “haphazard” system during which completely different establishments have set completely different standards for who’s first in line for the remedy.

“You shouldn’t have to have a doctoral degree to get this stuff,” Koffman mentioned.

Handal mentioned some members of her group have scouted out facilities the place the remedy is extra available and pushed as many as 10 hours to get it for themselves or their youngsters. Travel may be dangerous for immunocompromised individuals, she mentioned, however “this is, for people, a life-or-death decision.”

Federal officers granted emergency use authorization for the drug in December, after a scientific trial discovered that Evusheld recipients had a 77% lowered danger of getting COVID-19. Under the federal approval, it may be given to individuals whose immune programs are compromised or who’re medically unable to get the COVID vaccine — and who should not contaminated with or not too long ago uncovered to the virus.

Among the immunocompromised are individuals who have gotten organ transplants, who take drugs to suppress their immune programs. Last 12 months, researchers found that transplant sufferers who have been vaccinated have been 485 occasions extra doubtless than different vaccinated individuals to be hospitalized or die from breakthrough infections.

“We’ve got great vaccines,” mentioned Dr. Dorry Segev, a transplant surgeon at NYU Langone Health who led that examine. “But they’re not great for some people.”

Many affected person advocates fear that the obstacles to getting Evusheld might drawback sufferers who don’t use the web or have little time to telephone physicians or birddog a authorities database.

Researchers have discovered that different types of COVID monoclonal antibody therapies — these for individuals already contaminated or uncovered — have been given much less usually to Black, Asian and Hispanic sufferers than white and non-Hispanic ones, in response to a report not too long ago launched by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I had to figure out everything on my own,” mentioned Michael Stubbs, a retiree in Santa Barbara who has rheumatoid arthritis and different immune situations.

“I’m white. I’m educated. I’m affluent. I have connections. My doctor has connections … That’s a privileged position to be in,” mentioned Stubbs, who was among the many first sufferers in Santa Barbara County to get the preventative antibody remedy. “My God, what about the folks … who don’t have the resources I do?”

There can be prices: Federal officers mentioned the drug is free to eligible sufferers, however “there may be an associated administration fee.” Some sufferers have encountered important expenses from medical suppliers for administering the injections or vetting recipients for eligibility. Cook, in Mission Viejo, mentioned she in the end paid greater than $1,100, the majority of it for a short session with a UC Irvine oncologist.

The payments got here as a shock, however “luckily for me … my family is in the position where we can pay,” Cook mentioned.

A UCI Health spokesman mentioned its sufferers should not billed for Evusheld itself, however suppliers “are permitted to charge for the handling and clinical administration related to the treatment” and that sufferers who’re referred by exterior physicians are evaluated by a UCI Health specialist to make sure the remedy is acceptable for them.

The cellular medical supplier Concierge MD, which relies in Los Angeles, has been promoting Evusheld for $999. The value consists of screening by a medical supplier, giving the affected person the injections of their dwelling, and monitoring them afterward for any allergic reactions, mentioned Dr. Abe Malkin, proprietor of the corporate.

Malkin was uncertain how a lot of that value would possibly in the end be lined by well being insurers. So far, “it’s not super popular,” Malkin mentioned. “I just don’t think people know about it.”

In California, well being officers aimed to handle attainable disparities by way of the allocation course of: The antibody remedy was initially divvied up by area, then by county, with quantities tied to how a lot of the inhabitants was thought of to be deprived underneath a state metric, in response to its public well being division.

Los Angeles County, in flip, surveyed acute care hospitals in November to learn the way many eligible sufferers they served, mentioned Dr. Seira Kurian, who heads the COVID therapeutics effort at its county division of public well being. Kurian mentioned that to resolve how a lot goes to every facility, the county additionally gauges their stock, checks in about their newest wants and ensures that entry factors are unfold throughout the county.

And at Cedars-Sinai, Goldzweig mentioned an algorithm had been designed to prioritize sufferers from deprived areas amongst those that have been referred. But the demand has been so restricted, to date, that it hasn’t used it.

HHS mentioned it’s “committed to doing everything we can to protect the health and wellbeing of all Americans, including immunocompromised people, which is why we’ve purchased as much product as the manufacturer can supply.”

An AstraZeneca spokesperson mentioned, nonetheless, that the corporate nonetheless had extra doses obtainable for buy this 12 months and was “committed to providing supply to all countries as quickly as possible where we have firm agreements.”