This Ukrainian orphan is returning home for the first time to fight

Giuseppe Misuraca was not even sufficiently old to recall the final time he was in Ukraine however he’s returning to his nation of beginning to combat.

Giuseppe was solely three years outdated when he left an orphanage within the Donbas area following the deaths of his dad and mom.

He was adopted by a Sicilian household and has lived in Italy his complete life, however says that he nonetheless feels “100% Ukrainian” and has all the time needed to go to his residence nation.

Now, he’s returning to Ukraine for the primary time in 25 years to combat alongside fellow Ukrainians towards Russian forces.

“I can’t just wait at home and watch television and do nothing to help my fellow citizens,” he told Euronews.

“I know I may be killed because there’s war and bombardments. I think it’s something to do with my DNA and my Ukrainian side”.

“When I said goodbye to my dad at the airport I told him I promise I will be back. But if I don’t come back please remember I have loved you so much even if you are not my biological parents”.

Ukrainian border officers say 215,000 residents have returned to their nation for the reason that conflict started two weeks in the past. Around 80% are reported to be males between the ages of 18 and 60.

Giuseppe utilized to be a international fighter and says he, too, is able to be part of the native military to defend his native nation’s territory.

His journey again to Ukraine started in Milan, the place he met Dorin Bzovi, a driver who has been travelling between Italy and Ukraine for the reason that conflict started.

“Carrying people back and forth while bringing essential goods into the country is what I am good at,” Dorin told Euronews.

“If they tell me they need be on the frontline I’ll go and fight,” he added.

“Many have joined the army but someone has to provide these items. People need these goods, without food these men would not be able to fight”.

On their journey to Ukraine, Giuseppe and Dorin have been additionally joined by two different ladies, who’ve left Italy to supply their assist to Kyiv.

“I am ready to take up arms if necessary,” one mentioned, “I’m not scared”.

Click on the participant above to look at Giuseppe’s journey again to Ukraine.