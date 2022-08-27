This video of two cats ‘paw-xing’ has left netizens laughing. Watch

Cats undoubtedly have dynamic personalities. From their excursions with the mirrors to sneaky missions to steal snacks, they have all of it to uplift your spirits immediately. The videos of cats being cats by no means fail to steal amusing from netizens. That is precisely what this Instagram video is doing which showcases a hilarious ‘paw-xing match’ between two kitties named Willoughby and Maisie.

The video was posted by an Instagram web page devoted to cats with the username @cats_of_instagram. The caption learn, “From @mellamprey: “I really feel like this battle lacks conviction. Pick a winner! Willoughby vs Maisie,” with a boxing glove emoticon and the hashtag #catsofinstagram. The video shows two kitties tapping their paws with each other. In the voiceover, a male voice introduces both the cats and their attires, “brown trunks and white gloves,” as in the event that they’re in a combating ring.

The video was initially posted on the Instagram account @mellamprey which is devoted to a non-profit pet rescue organisation.

Watch the video right here:

The video has garnered over 2 million views because it was re-shared a day in the past. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish their reactions within the feedback part. “Definitely Rock, paw-paw and scissors,” learn a response from an Instagram web page devoted to a cat named Prin Jones. “Definitely an easy rumble,” learn a remark with a shocked-cat emoticon from an Instagram web page dedicated to a cat named Nico.

An Instagram consumer commented, “They are just practicing their high fives!” with coronary heart emoji. “I need to know how this ends. I’m guessing like the final scene in Rocky,” wrote one other.