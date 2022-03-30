This viral Chaand Baaliyan tabla cover will make your day. Watch

If you’re a common person of Instagram and different social media platforms, you then would possibly know of the viral tune Chaand Baaliyan. This tune has served because the inspiration and the background music for a lot of trending Instagram Reels movies. In these movies, folks might be seen dancing and the like. But this one video is kind of totally different because it reveals a musical model of it.

The video that has been posted on Instagram collectively by Instagram person @zrenilsheth and the web page named Stereo India. The latter is a submissions-based web page that has greater than 5.1 lakh followers on Instagram and its bio reads, “India’s Biggest Musicians Community.”

The video reveals the melodious, tabla model of this tune that has been sung by Aditya A and launched within the yr 2020. This beautiful tune cowl video was posted on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Lit up my mood.” The caption was additionally full with a hearth emoji and a few hashtags like #indianmusic, #indianmusicians, #indiansingers and #chandbaliyan.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 7 and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease admiring this man’s expertise that led to the tabla cowl of Chaand Baaliyan. It has additionally obtained greater than 1.2 lakh views to this point.

An Instagram person wrote, “Lifted my mood really, simply wow.” “My favourite instrument is tabla,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “Soothing.”

What are your ideas on this video?