This Warm Apricot Tea Will Leave You With A Refreshing Taste; Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Shares Recipe

Tea is among the most beloved and consumed drinks internationally. Usually, folks get up within the morning and the very first thing they’ve is their steaming cup of tea. As tea has the capability to make an individual completely satisfied and refresh the temper immediately, the brew must be of the very best high quality. However, in case you are bored along with your common milk tea, chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a novel recipe of heat apricot tea, that comes with a melange of distinctive flavours. In the caption, he said, “A unique tea with exquisite flavors of sweetness and tanginess that charm your palette with every sip.”

Here’s what’s wanted to make the apricot tea:

1) Golden apricot – 8 to 10

2) Tea luggage – 2

3) Brown sugar – 4 to six tablespoons

4) Green cardamoms – 4

5) Cinnamon stick – 2 inches

6) Fresh mint sprigs for garnish

7) Cookies for serving

How to make heat apricot tea?

1) The first step consists of roughly chopping apricots. After this, take a non-stick pan and warmth it. Add the chopped apricots, brown sugar and 4 cups water and blend it very effectively.

2) Once the combination involves a boil, break open the inexperienced cardamoms and add them into the pan. Add cinnamon and cook dinner on medium warmth for about six to eight minutes or not less than until you see the apricots turning mushy.

3) Finally, it is time to discard the inexperienced cardamoms and cinnamon. And you are able to do this by straining the combination via a nice sieve.

4) Put the cooked apricots in a blender jar and grind them right into a nice paste. Dip the tea bag and you must give it a while till the flavors infuse. You can let the tea bag dip for a couple of minute.

5) Add a spoon of floor combination in 4 totally different cups and pour the tea combination into it. And your apricot tea is prepared. If you need, you’ll be able to garnish it with mint springs.

Take a take a look at the put up right here:

Tea beats another morning drink. And in case you are searching for the right strategy to get away from bed within the morning, there is not any higher strategy to do it than a cup of a great brew.

