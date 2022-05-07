This Yummy Bun Pizza Recipe Will Add That Extra Zing To Your Weekend

Who does not like to take pleasure in good meals throughout weekends? After hectic workdays, all you wish to do is chill out and exit with household or just spend a while at house treating your self to your favourite meals. Well, are you a sucker for quick meals? If sure, then we now have one thing attention-grabbing in retailer for you. You should have tried plenty of cheezy pizzas and mouthful burgers however how about, developing with one thing distinctive that has components of each? You can check out this scrumptious recipe of bun pizza by superstar chef Pankaj Bhadouria. She shared the recipe on Instagram. In the caption, she talked about, “If you love pizza and have buns, throw them together for a wholesome stuffed cheesy bun pizza. Here’s a no oven no microwave bun pizza recipe – a quick fix for your hunger.”

(Also Read: How To Make Classic Chicken Pizza At Home In 30 Minutes,

Ingredients:

1) Tomatoes (finely chopped) – 2 tablespoons

2) Capsicum (finely chopped) – 2 tablespoons

3) Onions (finely chopped) – 2 tablespoons

4) Corn

5) Mozzarella cheese

6) Chilliflakes

7) Oregano

8) Salt to style

9) 1/2 cup pizza sauce

10) Bun

Here’s how one can make bun pizza:

1) First of all, put together the stuffing. Take an empty bowl and add chopped tomatoes, capsicum, onion, corn, mozzarella cheese, chilli flakes, oregano and salt. Also, put the pizza sauce. Mix all of it very nicely.

1) Take a hole bun, possibly you’ll be able to take away the center half in such a method that there appears to be some house inside it.

2) Place a cheese slice properly inside a hole bun. Fill the house (bun) with the stuffing. You can do it with 4 or 5 buns collectively primarily based on how a lot you’d require whereas consuming.

3) Heat a pan, and assemble the stuffed buns inside. Use and lid to cowl it up and bake for 7-8 minutes. And bun pizza is prepared.

Take a glance:

Hope this drool-worthy recipe enable you benefit from the weekend to the fullest.

Keywords: pankaj bhadouria, meals, bun pizza

