Thomas Cup Winner Chirag Shetty Gets A Response From Anand Mahindra For His Booked Mahindra XUV700

The doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had a significant function to play on the just lately concluded Thomas Cup, because the duo clinched the first-ever gold medal by an Indian workforce. Obviously, congratulatory messages had been so as from throughout the nation, however the one which stood out was from Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, who applauded the workforce’s achievement by replying to a submit on Twitter. It learn, “This is the dawn of an era of Indian ascendancy in this sport; a sport that’s always been loved & played throughout our country. I grew up reading about the Thomas Cup & titans like Indonesia’s Rudy Hartono who dominated it. Today we swept Indonesia away…Apna Time Aa Gaya.”

However, Chirag Shetty, the 23-year-old shuttler responded to this by saying, “Thank You Sir! I’ve booked an XUV700 recently hope I can get it soon!.”

Mahindra responded with a two-fold reply, the primary learn, “Since that makes the XUV7OO the Choice Of Champions we must work additional onerous to get it to you ASAP. @vijaynakra (Vijay Nakhra) I hope you see this!

The different reply was for a Mahindra XUV700 booked for his spouse, for which he’s nonetheless awaiting supply. He mentioned, “By the way, I have ordered one for my wife and I am still in the queue. Sadly, the global supply chain disruptions are plaguing all car companies.”

Launched in September 2021, the Mahindra XUV700 hit the bottom working racking up bookings at a fast fee as the primary set of 25,000 bookings had been exhausted inside the first hour of the order books opened on September 7 whereas the second lot of 25,000 models additionally picked up inside hours of the order books re-opening the next month and the 1 lakh quantity being crossed inside 4 months of launch and sending ready durations hovering.

