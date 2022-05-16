Sports
Thomas Cup winners Satwik-Chirag pull out of Thailand Open | Badminton News – Times of India
BANGKOK: Star doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who performed a pivotal position in India’s historic Thomas Cup triumph, pulled out of the Thailand Open Super 500 event starting on Tuesday.
It is learnt that Chirag suffered some niggles in the course of the event and the pair has knowledgeable the Badminton Association of India on Monday about their resolution to skip the occasion this week.
The world No. 8 pair had misplaced only one match within the Thomas Cup — towards Chinese Taipei and introduced India again into the competition after preliminary reversals towards Malaysia and Denmark within the quarterfinals and semifinals right here.
Among Indian others in fray, World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth, seeded eighth, who had stayed unbeaten with six wins at Thomas Cup, will face Brice Leverdez, whereas HS Prannoy, who had pulled off wins within the deciding third singles within the knockout phases, meets Malaysia’s Daren Liew.
Tokyo Olympian B Sai Praneeth will lock horns with Japan’s Koki Watanabe, whereas Sourabh Verma faces France’s Toma Junior Popov.
In girls’s singles, double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu will probably be taking part in a qualifier, whereas Saina Nehwal will probably be pitted towards Korea Kim Ga Eun.
In males’s doubles, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, and Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, and Shyam Prasad and S Sunijith, Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Attri, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Sai Pratheek Okay, are the in fray.
Palak Arora and Unnati Hooda, Haritha Manazhiyil Harinarayanan and Ashna Roy, and Ashwini Bhat Okay and Shikha Gautam will probably be seeking to punch above their weight within the girls’s doubles.
B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, and Raju Mohamed Rehan and Jamaludeen Anees Kowsar, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto, and Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan will lead Indian cost in blended doubles.
