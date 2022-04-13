Thomas Koonce Granted Parole After 31 Years Behind Bars For Murder

BOSTON (CBS) – A person convicted of homicide will quickly be out of jail. The Massachusetts Parole Board voted to grant Thomas Koonce launch after Governor Charlie Baker commuted his life sentence.

Koonce spent three many years behind bars for capturing out a automobile window in New Bedford and killing Mark Santos in 1987.

The Santos household tried to struggle his commutation, however on Tuesday, the board granted Koonce parole with situations together with a 4 month keep in a transitional residence.