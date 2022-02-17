Thomas Leads Nets Back From 28 Down To Stun Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets aren’t positive when Kevin Durant can come again or how quickly Kyrie Irving would possibly have the ability to play in New York.

In the meantime, rookie Cam Thomas did a tremendous impression of both of them to steer a surprising comeback that matched the most important in franchise historical past.

The rookie led Brooklyn again from a 28-point deficit with 16 of his 21 factors within the fourth quarter, and the Nets beat the New York Knicks 111-106 on Wednesday evening.

Thomas hit a deep 3-pointer to clinch it with 7.7 seconds remaining, a shot that had Durant dancing far off the bench in delight.

“I’m glad it went in because I was struggling tonight,” Thomas stated. “I went like 1 for 9, 1 for 10 to start, I wasn’t getting any calls, so I just had to play through it, keep playing. So I’m glad it worked out for us.”

Just 2 for 11 by three quarters, Thomas sparked the 15-0 run within the fourth that gave Brooklyn its first lead of the sport with slightly below 4 minutes remaining.

“I think he has a deep belief in his ability and I think he seeks those moments,” Nets coach Steve Nash stated. “So that’s something that’s inside of him that’s rare.”

Seth Curry added 20 factors and Andre Drummond grabbed 19 rebounds, most by a Nets participant this season, of their second recreation with the Nets after coming with Ben Simmons within the commerce for James Harden.

Simmons additionally watched from the bench, seeing his new teammates come from 54-26 down within the second quarter to win their second straight after an 11-game dropping streak. They additionally got here from 28 factors right down to win at Sacramento on March 19, 2019.

Julius Randle had 31 factors and 10 rebounds in maybe probably the most embarrassing lack of a disappointing season for the Knicks. They misplaced their third straight and stumble into the All-Star break at 25-34 a 12 months after making the playoffs for the primary time since 2013.

“You get a big lead, you’ve got to play tough with a lead,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau stated. “You have to understand how to play with a lead, so we haven’t done that. We haven’t done that well.”

Well supported by some loud followers in Madison Square Garden, the Nets snapped an eight-game highway dropping streak and beat the Knicks for the fifth straight time.

With the Nets enjoying with out their stars and the Knicks presently out of playoff place, there was a nationwide TV viewers however not a ton of native buzz across the recreation, with the speak of the city from a basketball standpoint targeted extra on town’s vaccine mandate that stops Irving from enjoying.

There didn’t appear a lot concerning the first half that might carry the main focus to something on the court docket.

The Knicks made their first six 3-pointers and raced to a 38-18 lead after one quarter, with the Nets going 1 for 13 past the arc. New York led 65-44 at halftime and regardless that Brooklyn trimmed it to seven halfway by the third, the Knicks appeared to have recovered and have been forward once more by 18 early within the fourth.

TIP-INS

Nets: Nash stated the Nets haven’t gauged but the place Simmons’ conditioning is, targeted extra on planning the buildup to his eventual debut after sitting out all season earlier than he was traded from Philadelphia final Thursday.

Knicks: RJ Barrett missed his fourth straight recreation with a sprained left ankle. … Thibodeau stated Derrick Rose continues to do extra work as he recovers from proper ankle surgical procedure however nonetheless isn’t cleared for contact.

MULLING THE MANDATE

Nash stated the Nets are hopeful of a change to New York City’s vaccine mandate, which requires gamers on town’s professional groups to be vaccinated towards the coronavirus to play in public venues. Irving just isn’t vaccinated. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver stated Mayor Eric Adams ought to take into account altering the mandate, saying it’s odd that it solely applies to gamers on the native groups whereas an unvaccinated opponent is allowed to play. Adams agreed it’s unfair however stated he’s “struggling” with whether or not to alter it.

DOWNPLAYING DURANT

Nash downplayed the probabilities of Durant, who missed his sixteenth straight recreation with a sprained left knee ligament, being able to return when the Nets return from the All-Star break on Feb. 24.

“There’s obviously a small chance, but we want to be really careful and safe with Kevin,” Nash stated. “A setback would be tough when we only have, whatever it is, 20 or so games left. We don’t want to jeopardize it or have a setback where he misses another six to 10 or 12 games of the 20. So I think we’ll be cautious coming out of the break.”

UP NEXT

Nets: Host Washington on Thursday evening.

Knicks: Host Miami on Feb. 26.

