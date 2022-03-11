Thomas scores twice as Blues beat Rangers

ST. LOUIS — Robert Thomas scored twice and the St. Louis Blues beat the New York Rangers 6-2 Thursday night time to snap a four-game dropping streak.

David Perron, Jake Walman, Ivan Barbashev and Ryan O’Reilly additionally scored for the Blues, who had been 0-3-1 of their skid and remained two factors forward of Minnesota in second place within the Central Division. Ville Husso made 27 saves to enhance to 14-4-3 on the season.

“I feel like every team goes through tough times,” Husso mentioned. “We were lucky that it was only a couple games and we just need to get better every day and every game and every game matters right now and big points every night so we just need to grind and get those wins.”

Ryan Strome and K’Andre Miller scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin gave up 4 objectives on 17 photographs earlier than he was changed by Alexander Georgiev.

“You get frustrated and hope you wake your guys up,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant mentioned, “It didn’t really, but they should be embarrassed a little bit, the way this guy plays for them all year, and then they come out here and play like that after a game in Minnesota that we weren’t too good in.”

Georgiev completed with 16 saves because the Rangers misplaced their second in a row after successful three straight.

“I just thought it was too many high quality scoring changes,” Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba mentioned. “I think that was the message. It’s definitely not on Igor. He’s been there for us all year, so it’s definitely on the players.”

Thomas tapped in a feed from Jordan Kyrou previous Shesterkin for his ninth objective of the season to place St. Louis up 1-0 with 6:55 left within the first interval.

Barbashev scored his 18th objective of the season 45 seconds afterward a go from Brandon Saad to broaden St. Louis’ result in 2-0.

Thomas adopted along with his second objective of the sport and career-high tying tenth of the season with 4:19 remaining within the first to make it 3-0.

“It seemed to be clicking,” Thomas mentioned. “We’ve struggled getting scoring chances and stuff lately. It was nice. Everyone was contributing. We were playing the right way and we just built momentum throughout the game.”

Strome scored his thirteenth objective of the season on an influence play with 1:23 remaining within the interval to get the Rangers on the scoreboard.

O’Reilly roofed his thirteenth over Shesterkin 15 seconds into the second to place St. Louis up 4-1 and finish Shesterkin’s night time.

“It’s important to get a lead,” Blues coach Craig Berube mentioned. “But what’s important is the second period, coming out, scoring right away. And keeping going. I thought late in the second period it was a little sloppy and we were a little loose because of the score. But the third I thought we were better again”

Walman, a last-minute addition to the lineup, scored his third of the season on a delayed penalty at 7:07 to make it 5-1 and Perron added his 14th simply 38 seconds later for a five-goal lead.

Miller scored his fifth objective of the season on an influence play with 7:37 remaining within the second shut the scoring. Artemi Panarin assisted on the objective giving him assists in 4 straight video games.

“We were a little, whether it’s lackadaisical or not fully dialed in, we’re making little mistakes in the D zone and it’s costing us right now.” Rangers ahead Barclay Goodrow mentioned. “We have to learn from those but also turn the page.”

GOOD AS GOLD

US ladies’s hockey goaltender Alex Cavallini was in attendance. Cavallini was a member of the silver medal 2022 Olympic staff and received a gold medal with Team USA in 2018.

BLUENOTE SHUFFLE:

Blues LW Pavel Buchnevich was scratched as he stays in concussion protocols after taking a shot to the top Tuesday night time in opposition to Ottawa. … C Logan Brown returned to the lineup after being a wholesome scratch for St. Louis’ final seven video games and 14 of the staff’s final 15 video games. … C Tyler Bozak (non-COVID sickness) was a late scratch after taking part within the morning skate forcing St. Louis to decorate seven defensemen and 11 forwards.

UP NEXT:

Rangers: At Dallas on Saturday night time to conclude a four-game highway journey.

Blues: At Nashville on Saturday.

