Thomas Tuchel And Antonio Conte Charged After London Derby Clash | Football News

Chelsea supervisor Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte have been charged with improper conduct after their explosive clashes in Sunday’s stormy 2-2 draw. Tuchel and Conte have been embroiled in two offended exchanges as tempers flared within the Premier League showdown at Stamford Bridge. Both managers have been booked for the primary bust-up, which was sparked after Conte celebrated Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg‘s equaliser near Tuchel’s technical space.

Tuchel and Conte clashed once more when an aggressive handshake between the pair, who have been each proven purple playing cards, sparked additional ugly scenes involving gamers and training workers from the London rivals.

“Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have both been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3, following the Premier League fixture between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 14 August 2022,” an FA assertion stated on Monday.

“It is alleged that the behaviour of both managers was improper following the end of the fixture. Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have until Thursday 18 August 2022 to provide their respective responses.”

Tuchel might additionally face additional expenses from the FA, who’re probing his post-match feedback about referee Anthony Taylor.

Tuchel stated “maybe it would be better” for Taylor to not referee Chelsea once more, with the German incensed about each of Tottenham’s objectives.

He felt Hojbjerg’s effort ought to have been disallowed for offside towards Richarlison, in addition to a foul on Kai Havertz a number of seconds earlier.

Tuchel additionally insisted Tottenham defender Cristian Romero ought to have been punished for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair, with a VAR verify ruling out a purple card for an incident that got here simply earlier than Harry Kane headed the guests’ stoppage-time equaliser.

Both managers might face a ban on account of their antics, with Tuchel already conceding he is likely to be absent from the touchline when Chelsea face Leeds subsequent weekend.

“So, good! I cannot coach but the referee can whistle the next game,” he stated after the Tottenham match.

Promoted

The London derby, that includes a collection of aggressive tackles from gamers on each groups, was dubbed ‘The Battle of the Bridge Part 2’ in reference to an equally feisty encounter between the groups in west London in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)