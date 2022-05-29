Thompson-Herah takes 100m title in Eugene

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has edged out American Sha’Carri Richardson to win the ladies’s 100 metres on the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon.

Down for almost all of the race at Hayward Field, the Jamaican exploded late to beat Richardson by 0.13 seconds, clocking 10.79 as she defended her Diamond League assembly title.

“I’m excited, I crossed the line healthy, I didn’t care about the time,” mentioned Thompson-Herah, who has been battling with a shoulder damage and lingering Achilles points.

“I’m getting into shape, I’m getting where I need to be.”

Jamaican Shericka Jackson completed third.

The podium end was a second of candy redemption for Richardson, who completed final within the occasion when she returned from serving a 30-day suspension in August.

Three-times Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce gained the 200m in 22.41.

Twice Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya gained the 1500min a world-leading 3:52.59, whereas Tokyo winner Jasmine Camacho-Quinn made gentle work of the ladies’s 100m hurdles in 12.45 seconds.

Tokyo silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson of Britain broke away down the again stretch to carry off Doha bronze medallist Ajee Wilson within the 800m.

Ethiopian Berihu Aregawi introduced the gang to their ft as he demolished the boys’s 5000m subject by 16 seconds in a world-leading 12:50.05.

Brazilian Olympic bronze medallist Alison dos Santos improved on his personal world-leading time to win the boys’s 400 metres hurdles in 47.23.

The assembly served as a dry run for July’s World Championships, which will probably be held within the United States for the primary time on the lately renovated facility.