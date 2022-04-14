Thorn fires back at criticism he is not a team player

“Obviously from my playing career, in league or union, I wasn’t the bloke scoring lots of tries or flash stuff, I was the bloke hitting breakdowns and doing hit-ups and doing more of the team stuff. “I have been big on team here. I don’t really know what to say.” Wallabies teaching contenders Brad Thorn and Dan McKellar. Credit:Getty Thorn mentioned Wallabies workers had been welcomed into Reds coaching all year long, and Queensland even shared workers with RA. “We had [Wallabies coach] Dave Rennie in here yesterday, [Wallabies defence coach] Matt Taylor was here on Monday, we have staff that work with RA, [strength and conditioning coach] Damien Marsh, a dietician who works with both of us,” Thorn mentioned.

Brad Thorn mentioned he did all of the non-flashy stuff throughout his distinguished profession. Credit:Getty “You could go all day about the connections. [Wallabies scrum coach] Petrus [du Plessis] was in twice this year, ‘Wisey’ [Wallabies attack coach Scott Wisemantel] has been in.” The critique of Thorn was in a Herald story wherein the previous World Cup-winning All Black and Kangaroos ahead mentioned he’d be interested in putting his hat in the ring for the Wallabies teaching job sooner or later. “I would like to think most Super Rugby coaches in Australia would say they hold the Wallabies and the Wallabies coaching [job] in high esteem, and it would be an honour and a privilege and a responsibility if you ever got that opportunity,” Thorn mentioned on Thursday. “But you have to earn the right. Sometime down the track, who knows? Maybe you are not coaching at all, you are doing something else with your life. Maybe if you stay in coaching it may be a positive thing to represent your country in that way.

“That’s the words I have said and my name is next to it. It is unfortunate I have to stand here and it’s on me to talk about it.” Marinos mentioned the Wallabies are proud of Rennie and the hypothesis about his function was untimely. “We appreciate that there is great interest in the Wallabies coaching position. As an organisation, we want the role to be highly sought-after among quality coaches. It is a prestigious position in Australian sport and World Rugby. However, currently there is absolutely no discussion about the future of the position,” Marinos mentioned in a press release. “We have a Wallabies coach – and we are happy with our coach. There is no ‘heir apparent’. Dan McKellar provides a specific skill set as the team’s forwards coach under Dave Rennie – and that is the role that he has been appointed to.

“We will continue to work closely with our Super Rugby clubs on better alignment and unity of purpose within our high-performance structures to collectively drive success from the clubs through to the Wallabies.” Stephen Moore retired from skilled rugby in 2017. Credit:Stuart Walmsley Thorn was happier speaking about choice information, particularly the return of Suliasi Vunivalu and the shock call-up of former Wallabies skipper Stephen Moore for per week as harm cowl at hooker. Moore, 39, retired from skilled rugby in 2017 however has saved taking part in membership rugby in Brisbane and was requested by Thorn to be an emergency choice given a spate of accidents in his hooker ranks. Moore will not be anticipated to play, except extra catastrophe strikes. Loading

“It is a cool thing, having an experienced guy like that, 100-plus Test player, 100-plus Super Rugby player and a loyal Queenslander – it’s good to have him around,” Thorn mentioned. Returning from a sixth hamstring injury in two seasons, Vunivalu will probably be taking part in in simply his eighth Super Rugby recreation. “I just want to see him get out and play some footy,” Thorn mentioned. “Footy is not about endless training and rehab, it’s about playing. So, hopefully going into this game he just goes out and enjoys a game of footy. That’s a good result in my opinion.” Waratahs e-book place in Super W closing The Waratahs secured their place in a fifth consecutive Super W grand closing by thumping Queensland in one-sided semi-final at Eric Tweedale Oval.

Facing the Reds girls for the second time in 5 six days, the Waratahs cruised to a second comfy win in Granville, turning a 17-0 lead at half-time right into a closing scoreline of 36-0. Grace Hamilton of the Waratahs celebrates victory within the Super W semi-final. Credit:Getty The Waratahs will face the Fijiana Drua within the Super W closing on Saturday week, which has been shifted to be a part of the boys’s Super spherical in Melbourne at AAMI Park. The Tahs will get the possibility to take care of their excellent report of successful each Super W title for the reason that comp started in 2018, but additionally avenge their first loss in 4 seasons, inflicted by the rampant Fijana staff at first of the month. NSW face a nervous wait to see if Wallaroo Arabella Mackenzie will probably be accessible for the decider, nevertheless, after the fly-half was taken from the sphere within the second half with an harm suffered whereas diving for a attempt. Reserve hooker Penelope Leiataua was additionally taken from the sphere on a stretcher and may very well be doubtful for the ultimate.